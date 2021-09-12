Percy Eilers

November 17, 1937-April 13, 2019

Percy Eilers began his journey on 11/17/37 in Storthoaks, Saskatchewan, Canada, the 5th child of Rudolph Eilers and Annamarie Beliveau. He was raised in Waterloo, IA with 9 brothers and 1 sister. He joined the Marines in 1956 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. He married Pauline Huch 9/8/1957 in Waterloo, IA. They permanently relocated to El Monte, CA in late 1960.

Since the age of 12, he worked at any job he could get. He was a big boy so he passed for an older age. He did not talk about his childhood much but he did speak fondly of his foster mother, Mrs. Fishburn. He dictated many letters to Renee to mail to her.

After returning to Southern California, he worked in steel delivery for 13 years. Tiring of the driving in Los Angeles, He began his career of 27 years with the El Monte Union School District in 1975, first in custodial then quickly moved into maintenance.

His joy was his garden. He "farmed" in his yard most of his life growing and canning thousands of giant beefsteak tomatoes. He also grew many other vegetables and fruits. He had multiple trees of lemons, oranges, nectarines, peaches, apples and his famous huge grapefruits which he shared with family, friends and coworkers.

He was predeceased by his father Rudolph and stepmother Marge, mother Annamarie and stepfather Harry Oberlin, grandson, Matthew, son Rudy who passed 3/11/20, brothers Irvin, Ernie, Dale and Leroy, sisters Marlys Pettigrew and infant sister Gladys Mae.

Percy is survived by his children, Lori (Jeff) Marshall, Renee (Bob) Christenson, Tom (Wendy) Eilers, brother's Rudy (Sandy), Orval (Cathy) Douglas, Gary (Arlene), Duane (Karen), grandchildren Alicia, Asher, Naomi, Tabitha, Cassie, Samantha, Amanda, Kayla, Joseph, Lydia, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held September 18, 2021, 10:45 am graveside, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Reception will be held immediately following at the American Legion, Gilbertville, IA.