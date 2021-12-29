Menu
Ronald B. Reil
FUNERAL HOME
REIFF FAMILY CENTER, INC – Funeral Home & Crematory
224 220th Street West
Winthrop, IA

Ronald B. Reil

February 17, 1944-December 23, 2021

DUNKERTON-Ronald B. Reil, 77, of Dunkerton, IA, died on December 23, 2021, at Unity Point - Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA

He was born on February 17, 1944, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Ben W. and Esther J. (Jensen) Reil. He was raised on his family farm south of Dunkerton, IA. He was taught how to take care of the land from his father. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1962. Later, in 1995, Ron decided to attend Hawkeye Community College to become an Emergency Medical Technician. He married Kaye A. Phillips in 1963 and together, they had two daughters, Ronda, and Kimberly. They later divorced in 2000. Ron married Marilyn A. Young on April 19,2001 and made their home near the family farm for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Reil, Dunkerton, IA, his two daughters, Ronda (Jon) Rathe, Dunkerton, IA, and Kimberly (Dave) Lingenfelter, Dunkerton, IA, stepson; James Corpe. Six grandchildren; Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter, Emma (Dustin) Jones, Abbey (Jeff Stanton) Lingenfelter, Brett Rathe, and Kayla Rathe, cousins, Arnold and David Tonjes, Elma, IA, and other nieces and nephews. A sister-in-law; Dorothy Decker, Independence, IA, and brother-in-law; Jim (Darlene) Young, Wofford Heights, CA.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Esther Reil. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, IA. Burial will be held at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday December 30th, at the Funeral Home.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Reiff Family Center - Independence
216 3rd Ave SE, INDEPENDENCE, IA
Dec
31
Service
9:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church
522 Purdy Street, JESUP, IA
Dec
31
Service
10:30a.m.
American Lutheran Church Rev. Kristin Rod Rev. Tom Jones
522 Purdy Street, JESUP, IA
Funeral services provided by:
REIFF FAMILY CENTER, INC – Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Ronnie's family: We met in church during the mid-1960s. He. Ben and Esther and, later, Kaye, sang with me and a dozen others in the choir every Sunday. Rehearsal was on Wednesday nights and we enjoyed the fellowship that comes from a shared project. The last time we met, at a Sunday service in the Parker Park, we chatted about how long it had been and how far we had grown over the years. His parents were gone, and Mom was living in the retirement apartments across the street. He was the same genial fellow I'd known as a teen. While his loss is hard to bear, knowing of his deep faith, we can be assured he left peacefully and certain of seeing his loved ones again. My condolences to you all.
Marie Olson Spencer
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our sincere condolences on your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,
Steve and Linda Wachal
Other
December 30, 2021
