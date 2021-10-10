Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephanie L. Buchs
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Stephanie L. Buchs

December 28. 1950-October 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Stephanie L. Buchs, 70, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at MercyOne, Cedar Falls. She was born on December 28, 1950 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of George E and June (Vorech) Maley. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1968. Stephanie was united in marriage to James Buchs on August 22, 1970 in Elyria. Stephanie worked as a department lead and sales associate at both JC Penney and Blaine's Farm and Fleet. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.

She is survived by her husband; James; daughters, Marcia Buchs of Huntley, IL and Laura (Nicole) Buchs of Dover, NH; sons J. Matthew (Molly) Buchs of Sun Prairie, WI and Stephen (Lourdes) of Huntley, IL; grandchildren, Maria Loraine, Bryce, Sophia, Victoria, Jacob, Troy and Julia; and a sister, Beth Maley of Tucson, AZ.

Memorial services will be 11am Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4-6pm Tuesday, October 19 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Oct
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heaven received a very special angel. Stephanie was a wonderful person to know and friend. We will miss her here on Earth. GOD BLESS
C. J. McCunniff
October 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results