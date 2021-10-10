Stephanie L. Buchs

December 28. 1950-October 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Stephanie L. Buchs, 70, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at MercyOne, Cedar Falls. She was born on December 28, 1950 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of George E and June (Vorech) Maley. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1968. Stephanie was united in marriage to James Buchs on August 22, 1970 in Elyria. Stephanie worked as a department lead and sales associate at both JC Penney and Blaine's Farm and Fleet. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.

She is survived by her husband; James; daughters, Marcia Buchs of Huntley, IL and Laura (Nicole) Buchs of Dover, NH; sons J. Matthew (Molly) Buchs of Sun Prairie, WI and Stephen (Lourdes) of Huntley, IL; grandchildren, Maria Loraine, Bryce, Sophia, Victoria, Jacob, Troy and Julia; and a sister, Beth Maley of Tucson, AZ.

Memorial services will be 11am Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be from 4-6pm Tuesday, October 19 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.