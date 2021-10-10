Suzanne Svoboda

June 29, 1951-October 8, 2021

CLUTIER-Suzanne Svoboda, age 70, of Clutier, died October 8, 2021 following an extended illness at Premier Estates Nursing Home in Toledo surrounded by her husband, children and sisters.

Funeral service will be Mass of Christian Burial by Fr. Chris Podhajsky, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer at 10:30am with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with a Rosary at 3:45 pm prior to the visitation. The service will be live streamed on Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Suzanne Jean Novotny was born June 29, 1951 in Waterloo Iowa, eldest child of Stanley & Norma (Haack) Novotny. She graduated from North Tama School in 1969 and attended Marshalltown Beauty College. Suzanne became a self-employed cosmetologist and owned and operated Suzanne's Beauty Shop and Svoboda's Mane Cut in Clutier for 35 years.

On June 2, 1973 she was married to Clair Svoboda at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church outside of Clutier following his return from military service. Suzanne continued her business while raising five children, maintaining flower and vegetable gardens and helping with the family farming operation – where she was known to utter several bad words when coaxed to drive the tractor while baling hay. Amongst other talents, Suzanne was known for her baking abilities and her willingness to lend a helping hand. Following retirement from the beauty shop, Suzanne enjoyed spending her free time with her family.

Survivors include husband, Clair, children Valerie (Ryan) Calderwood of North Liberty, Yvonne Fratella of Cedar Rapids, Shannon (Brittany) Svoboda of Clutier, Nichole (Brad) Wander of North Liberty and Megan (Nate Jacobs) Svoboda of Johnston, 8 grandchildren – Chase & Tatum Calderwood, Braylon & Hayden Fratella, Riley & Lane Svoboda and Allison & Erin Wander, sisters Bev (Warren) Colvin of Traer, Cheryl Gibney of Cedar Rapids and Shellee (Lance) Bailey of Johnston, sister-in-law Karen Novotny of Bellevue, Washington, several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Suzanne enters Heaven to be with her parents, brother Robert Novotny, sister-in-law Cecila Podhajsky, brothers-in-law Lud Svoboda and Pete "Giles" Svoboda.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.