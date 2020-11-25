Kenneth M. Boyer, 85, formerly of Ferris, IL passed away Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at Keokuk Area Hospital. He had previously been a resident at the Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton, IL.

Kenneth was born October 19, 1935, the son of Vernon and Luella (Metternich) Boyer, near Ferris, Illinois. He attended school in Ferris and Carthage, graduating from Carthage High School in 1954. On July 11th of that year he was united in marriage to the late Betty (Sapp) Boyer in Ferris, Illinois where they continued to live. Kenneth worked for over 40 years as a farm implement mechanic and was widely respected for his knowledge and expertise, particularly with combines and planters. For several years after his retirement, he continued to receive calls from farmers needing his help or advice. He was also a gifted carpenter who assisted many relatives with home remodeling, repairs, and construction in addition to completing the finishing work on his own newly constructed home. He and his wife Betty were well known for their beautiful Christmas lights display, many of which he designed and made himself. The glow could be seen for miles and people would come from far and wide to drive past their home and enjoy the display. He was an avid Carthage Bluegirl and Blueboy fan and rarely missed a home game. He was also a St. Louis Cardinal fan. Above all Kenneth loved his family and would do almost anything for them.

Kenneth is survived by four children, Cynthia (Joe) Adair of Warsaw, IL, Dewayne (Karen) Boyer of Indianapolis, IN, Kim (Terry Kincaid) Boyer of La Plata, MO, and Michelle Seaver of Keokuk, IA; nine grandchildren, Brandy (Jeff) Brown, Amanda (Joe) Fineg, Adam (Amanda) Adair, Allison (Corey) Balling, Melissa (Mark) Amos, Natalie Boyer, Laura Thomas, Luke (Michelle) Thomas and Emily Seaver; sixteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Darrell (Judy) of Ferris, Earl (Dena) of Nauvoo, Alfred (Andrea) of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a son, Delbert Leon Boyer in infancy; and his brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Wanda.

Private graveside services will be held. Printy Funeral Home in Carthage is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Montebello HealthCare Center's Activities Department.