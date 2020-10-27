Virgil W. Haschemeyer, 83, of Camp Point, passed away at 11:35 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
He was born on January 11, 1937, on the family farm in Camp Point, the son of Tobe and Grace (Leenerts) Haschemeyer. He married Donna McGartland on February 17, 1968, at the First Methodist Church in Camp Point and she survives.
Also surviving are one son Allen (Connie) Haschemeyer of Golden, one grandson Brady (Brianne Shaffer) Haschemeyer, seven sisters-in-law Minnie Haschemeyer of Camp Point, Alberta Haschemeyer of Pittsfield, Florine Haschemeyer of Golden, Barb McGartland of Camp Point, Marie Robinson of Riverton, Eileen Boden of Quincy and Carole Kuhn of Ursa, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Wilbur, Elvin, Lester and Irvin Haschemeyer and one sister, Carlene Juilfs.
Virgil served in the United States Army, from July 5, 1960 to July 4, 1966, stationed in Germany.
He was a life-long farmer and worked as custodian for Central School District #3, for 20 years retiring in 2001.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, trap shooting and mowing his yard. He also enjoyed going to the casinos. His greatest joy was attending Brady's activities, especially when he showed cattle.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020, at Golden Memorial Gardens in Golden, with Reverend Ronald Graham officiating. Interment will follow, with military rites by the Golden American Legion # 801. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden or the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. You are invited to share your memories of Virgil and leave condolences at www.hunterfh.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.