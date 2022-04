Blanche M. (Hanson) Wuerflein

WINONA - Blanche M. (Hanson) Wuerflein of Winona, MN died April 13, 2022.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.