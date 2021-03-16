Dennis Michael Semling

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Dennis Michael Semling passed away at the age of 60, due to a work-related accident. Dennis was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Winona, to James and Bernice (Przybylski) Semling. He graduated high school with the class of 1978. After graduation, he worked construction jobs until he began employment at the Buffalo County Highway Department, where he just celebrated 30 years of service. Dennis also served as the Supervisor for the town of Buffalo for 24 years. Dennis was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. On July 29, 1995, Dennis was united in marriage to Diane Kujak.

Dennis was an avid outdoors-man and hunter. His passion was hunting deer, bear, and elk. Dennis enjoyed many hunting trips with his friends and son, Matthew. Dennis also enjoyed traveling with his wife and close friends during the winter months. In the summer, he would plan vacations with his family to different parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Dennis will forever be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; parents, Jim and Bernice Semling; father-in-law, David Kujak; children, Matthew (Julia) Semling, Kristen (Matthew) Papenfuss, and Katie (Alan) Storandt; seven grandchildren, Emerson, Hayden, Calvin, Madelyn, Ava, Ella and Isla; brother, Alan (Charlotte) Semling; sister, Darci (David) Halverson; brothers-in-law, Joe Kujak, Michael (Tracy) Kujak; sisters-in-law, Brenda Kujak, and Carol (Tom) Hunger; and many other loved ones. Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Kujak; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City, Wis., with Father Doss as celebrant and Bob Platteter, John DeWitt, Jack Wicka, Chris Semling, Dave Halverson, Mike Wolfe, Jim Langenecker, Mike Tolfa, and Dan Bernarde as Pallbearers. Burial will be at a later date at the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the church and again from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of the Mass. To help with limited capacity during Mass, the service will also be live-streamed through Talbot Family Funeral Homes Facebook page, beginning 10 minutes before Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the First Responders at S2972 Waumandee Creek Road, Fountain City, Wis., 54629; or the Hunt for Heroes at PO Box 84, Cochrane, Wis., 54622, in care of VFW post 10406.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the Semling family with arrangements.