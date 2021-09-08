Boger, Ann Hendrix
November 11, 1933 - September 6, 2021
MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Ann Hendrix Boger, 87, of Dulin Road, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Trinity Elms in Clemmons.
She was born on November 11, 1933, in Davie County, to the late George Green and Beulah Cash Hendrix.
Ann went to Smith Grove United Methodist Church when she was four years old. She joined her church at twelve and served her Lord all her life. She loved school and went to Smith Grove Elementary for eight years and then Mocksville High School and graduated with honors. Ann worked at P.H. Hanes for ten years. She married Jack Boger on June 28, 1952 and they loved each other for 62 years. Ann and Jack owned Boger's Kar Kleen for 48 years until Jack passed away in 2016.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boger; two siblings, Bobby Sims Hendrix and Linda Ellen Hendrix; and one great-grandchild, Callum Marshall Bailey.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Dale Boger of Mocksville and Gregory Mark Boger (Cindy) also of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Ronald D. "Bubba" Boger, Desiree Bailey, Rebecca Boger (Andrew) and Jared Boger (Lola); two precious great-grandchildren, Beau Hunter Martin and Lyra Hollis Bailey; and one brother, William Green Hendrix (Lear) of Mocksville.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Darren Crotts officiating. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Boger on Friday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Eaton Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 N. Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.