Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Hendrix Boger
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Boger, Ann Hendrix

November 11, 1933 - September 6, 2021

MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Ann Hendrix Boger, 87, of Dulin Road, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Trinity Elms in Clemmons.

She was born on November 11, 1933, in Davie County, to the late George Green and Beulah Cash Hendrix.

Ann went to Smith Grove United Methodist Church when she was four years old. She joined her church at twelve and served her Lord all her life. She loved school and went to Smith Grove Elementary for eight years and then Mocksville High School and graduated with honors. Ann worked at P.H. Hanes for ten years. She married Jack Boger on June 28, 1952 and they loved each other for 62 years. Ann and Jack owned Boger's Kar Kleen for 48 years until Jack passed away in 2016.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Boger; two siblings, Bobby Sims Hendrix and Linda Ellen Hendrix; and one great-grandchild, Callum Marshall Bailey.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald Dale Boger of Mocksville and Gregory Mark Boger (Cindy) also of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Ronald D. "Bubba" Boger, Desiree Bailey, Rebecca Boger (Andrew) and Jared Boger (Lola); two precious great-grandchildren, Beau Hunter Martin and Lyra Hollis Bailey; and one brother, William Green Hendrix (Lear) of Mocksville.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Darren Crotts officiating. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Boger on Friday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Eaton Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eaton Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
TOEC Family
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results