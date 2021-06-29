"Trip" Dennis, 52, passed away on Thursday morning being held by his wife Gillian and his sisters Laura and Betty. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on May 25, 1969. He passed after a courageous battle with cancer.
Trip was a professional naturalist. When he was young, Trip developed a passion for birds from his mother and inherited a love for the sea from his father. He graduated from Virginia Episcopal School and Hampton-Sydney College, where he earned a degree in biology. During his school years, he worked on Project Puffin in Maine, helping to restore these idiosyncratic sea birds. He completed National Outdoor Leadership programs in the Wind River Mountains and in Patagonia.
Trip received a Master's degree in biology from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where he studied threats to island-nesting birds. He was hired as a naturalist for Abercrombie and Kent Expeditions, beginning a long career on ships devoted to ecotourism, first the Explorer and then Lindblad's National Geographic Endeavor. Trip's expertise was in seabirds and marine mammals, and he also had great familiarity with temperate, tropical, and arctic land birds. He crossed the Atlantic six times. In a stopover in the Falkland Islands, he met his future wife, Gillian Walker. The two worked together from Antarctica to the Arctic circle, the Amazon River Basin, and most of the remote Islands of the Atlantic. They left the sea and settled in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Trip, having earned his appraisers license, started his own business, Virginia Real Estate. Trip and Gillian welcomed their sons, Jack in 2007 and Henry in 2009. They were by Trip's side through many adventures, including the Cub Scouts, camping in the Blue Ridge and Outer Banks, and family beach and fishing trips. Trip's new expedition was being a dad, and all who knew him understood it was his favorite.
He is survived by his wife, Gillian Ann Dennis; sons, Jack Triplett Dennis and Henry Langley Dennis of Charlottesville, Virginia; father, Henry Buckner Dennis, Jr. and mother, Nancy Gwaltney Dennis of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and sisters, Elizabeth Dennis Baldwin of Central, South Carolina and Laura Dennis Hyland of Phoenix, Arizona and their families. He leaves behind loyal friends from his boyhood in Winston-Salem and Harker's Island, North Carolina, and those he met during his studies and travels around the world.
The service to celebrate Trip's life will be outdoors at Brightside Farm, 1350 Dunlora Farm Road, Charlottesville, Virginia at 11 AM on Thursday, July 1.
In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute gift to Audubon Project Puffin, which can be done online or by mailing to Project Puffin, 12 Audubon Rd, Bremen, ME, 04551.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.
Trip was truly one of the good ones. He was a great and close friend while at VES and his first year at Hampton-Sydney, but we lost contact over the intervening years. My sincere condolences to his family.
Skip Vest
Friend
October 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to Nancy, Bucky and the entire family. I did not have the privilege of meeting Tripp but felt I knew him from all the many stories shared by Nancy. May God continue to comfort.
Lisa Davis Wishon
Other
July 7, 2021
I´m very sorry to hear this news about Trip. We worked together on Project Puffin in the 80´s. Trip was a very thoughtful and kind young man, who, knowing that I was getting my SCUBA certification, donated his wetsuit at to me at the end of the field season in Maine. My sympathies to family and friends.
Bob Bowman
July 2, 2021
Still remember working with Trip on my first evac of a patient out of Antarctica... we did it by the book with the guiding hand of Matt Drennan...aaah the days in Antarctica
Linda Marie Stogner
Friend
July 1, 2021
VES Class of 1987
June 29, 2021
Nancy and Bucky, to two people who have more love for everyone than anyone I know, I am so sorry for your loss. His love for life and nature sprang from the fact that you loved him well. May you know in this sad time that you, too, are loved by so many. Guy and Marie Arcuri
Guy Arcuri
Friend
June 28, 2021
Anne & Norris Barnes
June 28, 2021
What an exceptional young man! Know you all are so proud of the man Trip was all his life. He was true to who he was....followed his heart and dreams. Please accept my sincere sympathies. What a difficult loss for such a young man, son, husband, father and brother.
Helen Harmon Wright
June 28, 2021
Trip and I were classmates at VES and Hampden-Sydney, as well as Theta Chi fraternity brothers. We had a lot of great times and I always appreciated the penguin postcards and Christmas cards. Trip is gone way too soon and will be missed. My condolences to his family. Sleep in the stars friend.
Turner Moore
June 28, 2021
Laura, so sorry to hear about your brother's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the memories created live on in your hearts forever.