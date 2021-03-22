I grew up with Charlie in Chapel Hill, a few houses up Gimghoul Road. He was 6 years older, but always cordial, waving at me as he did his daily jog and I rode my first bicycle. I could walk to the UNC tennis courts, and watched him play in tournaments. Before the days of giant basketball arenas, I wandered into the gym and watched him play basketball as captain of the UNC team. His life had a major impact on mine. My mother learned of Woodberry Forest School from Charles Senior, and I soon followed in Charlie's footsteps to northern Virginia. Woodberry ('66) was the springboard to Harvard for me, and it was there in Boston that I met and later married my wife Elizabeth, who has been with me for 45 years. I just today learned of Charlie's death in the Woodberry annual report, and it touched off a flood of memories. I am truly grateful that Charlie crossed my path, and in so doing opened a path to much that I value. My warmest greetings and condolences to Harriet and the Shaffer family, who probably never heard of me.

Thomas (Tom) Linker Friend November 23, 2021