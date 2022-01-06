Cofer, Chris



June 3, 1954 - January 2, 2022



Chris was born to William Milton Cofer and Myrtle Frye Cofer on June 3rd, 1954 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Chris spent the entirety of his life in Winston-Salem, where he grew up at Methodist Children's Home starting at the age of 10 and graduated from RJ Reynolds high school in 1972. He went on to have two children, Kristy Nicole and Joseph Brian, and had a career at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for over 40 years.



Chris was known as a "gentle giant," standing at 6'5." His good-natured being was infectious, along with his love of making people laugh and smile. He had many interests that he loved to share and talk about, including riding motorcycles, shooting and collecting handguns, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and even taking banjo lessons. However, his most cherished hobby was obtaining his pilot's license and flying recreationally. Chris also enjoyed continuing his spiritual walk by attending church and watching televised sermons.



Chris is survived by his wife, Stephanie D. Cofer and stepdaughter Jordan A. Ashley of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Kristy N. Cofer partnered to Jennifer Poplawski and their children Olivia and Nicolas Poplawski, Seth Bellotto, and granddaughter Brooklyn Cofer of Yadkinville, NC, son Joseph B. Cofer and wife Amanda Cofer, granddaughter Devyn Smith and grandsons Joseph G. and Hayes Cofer of Lewisville, NC, siblings Milton and Angie Cofer of Kernersville, NC, Sharman and David Lakey of Clemmons, NC, Joel and Debbie Cofer of Pfafftown, NC, and Suzanne and Mark Mabe of Walnut Cove, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.



Chris and his warming presence will be deeply and sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. We thank the Lord for his life, his lasting impression on ours and the promise that we will be reunited with him again. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may contribute to Crossnore Communities for Children, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.



A visitation for Chris will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Dr., Clemmons, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM at Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park., 3815 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Interment to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park.



Vogler Funerals & Cremations at Forsyth



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.