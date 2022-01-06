Chris was born to William Milton Cofer and Myrtle Frye Cofer on June 3rd, 1954 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Chris spent the entirety of his life in Winston-Salem, where he grew up at Methodist Children's Home starting at the age of 10 and graduated from RJ Reynolds high school in 1972. He went on to have two children, Kristy Nicole and Joseph Brian, and had a career at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for over 40 years.
Chris was known as a "gentle giant," standing at 6'5." His good-natured being was infectious, along with his love of making people laugh and smile. He had many interests that he loved to share and talk about, including riding motorcycles, shooting and collecting handguns, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and even taking banjo lessons. However, his most cherished hobby was obtaining his pilot's license and flying recreationally. Chris also enjoyed continuing his spiritual walk by attending church and watching televised sermons.
Chris is survived by his wife, Stephanie D. Cofer and stepdaughter Jordan A. Ashley of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Kristy N. Cofer partnered to Jennifer Poplawski and their children Olivia and Nicolas Poplawski, Seth Bellotto, and granddaughter Brooklyn Cofer of Yadkinville, NC, son Joseph B. Cofer and wife Amanda Cofer, granddaughter Devyn Smith and grandsons Joseph G. and Hayes Cofer of Lewisville, NC, siblings Milton and Angie Cofer of Kernersville, NC, Sharman and David Lakey of Clemmons, NC, Joel and Debbie Cofer of Pfafftown, NC, and Suzanne and Mark Mabe of Walnut Cove, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.
Chris and his warming presence will be deeply and sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. We thank the Lord for his life, his lasting impression on ours and the promise that we will be reunited with him again. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may contribute to Crossnore Communities for Children, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
A visitation for Chris will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Dr., Clemmons, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM at Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park., 3815 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Interment to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park.
Vogler Funerals & Cremations at Forsyth
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
My Deepest Sympathy to the family. I worked with Chris at RJR in unit 2. A great guy to work with, and a joy to be around.
Geronald Bell
Work
January 6, 2022
Chris was a very sweet person to be around I worked with him on 2 shift in unit 2 he would keep everyone on there toes with all his jokes and pranks prayers to the family
Cheryl White
January 6, 2022
He is the most beautiful and admirable young man i knew. He was made for Stephanie. They were so happy together. He is always smiling, never a cross word. I know he is dancing in the streets of gold with his angel wings. Much love to you Stephanie!
JANET LOCKLEAR
January 6, 2022
Sending you love and wishing for your peace during this hard time. I worked with Chris at RJR for almost 40 years. With sincere condolences, my heart goes out to your loss. When I needed to be happy, I would always look for Chris. Best regards my friend.
Mike Wagner
January 6, 2022
I worked with Chris many years at RJReynold ,he was a good guy and Friend. Praying for the family.
Ruby king
January 6, 2022
A classmate of mine, I remember Chris as a genuinely caring and humorous guy. Blessings to the family, especially Sharman, David and Joe.
Janet & Rick Bright
January 6, 2022
My heart felt condolences to the family. Chris and I grew up at the "Home" together. He will always have a "special" place in my heart. He was a wonderful man. R.I.P.