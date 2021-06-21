Broom, Jr., Crelly Leon
March 31, 1943 - June 17, 2021
Mr. Crelly Leon Broom Jr., 78, of Clemmons passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born March 31, 1943, in Birmingham Alabama to the late Crelly Leon Broom, Sr. and Mozelle Peters Broom. Crelly retired from Tyco Electronics in 2005. Crelly was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was especially proud to have served in three branches of military which included Air Force, Army Special Forces and Navy Seabees. He retired in 1989 after 29 years of service. Along with his parents, he is preceded by a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kay Byerly Broom. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Novant FMC, Neuro Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 21, 2021.