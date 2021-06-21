Menu
Crelly Leon Broom Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Broom, Jr., Crelly Leon

March 31, 1943 - June 17, 2021

Mr. Crelly Leon Broom Jr., 78, of Clemmons passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born March 31, 1943, in Birmingham Alabama to the late Crelly Leon Broom, Sr. and Mozelle Peters Broom. Crelly retired from Tyco Electronics in 2005. Crelly was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was especially proud to have served in three branches of military which included Air Force, Army Special Forces and Navy Seabees. He retired in 1989 after 29 years of service. Along with his parents, he is preceded by a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kay Byerly Broom. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Novant FMC, Neuro Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 21, 2021.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great lost to people in Clemmons or anywhere you have lived. He will be missed by many.
June 24, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Crelly´s passing. John and I always looked forward to seeing him and Kay at Clemmons Kitchen. Praying for the family.
Bebee Dillard
Friend
June 22, 2021
We will definitely miss seeing Crelly and Kay at Clemmons Kitchen on Saturday's. He was definitely a people person. RIP Crelly.
Roger & Pat Meneely
Friend
June 21, 2021
So saddened to hear of Crelly passing he will truly be missed by so many. Sending prayers and my condolences.
TERESA DUGGINS
Work
June 21, 2021
Sad to hear Crelly (Chief) has passed. Knew him for many years and he was a good man. Prayers to the family.
John & Lynn Byrnes
June 19, 2021
