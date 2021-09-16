Rear Admiral Earl P. "Buddy" Yates, Jr., was the PCO, and first CO of USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (CVA (later CV) 67), BUT, he was more than that. On JFK, we called him OUR LIVING LEGEND, and he was one of those rare individuals who really deserved to be called that, and deserved all the love and respect he got, and then some. He set a standard on JFK-67, that all of us who came afterwards did our best to live up to, and maintain, and the ship's history and legacy reflect that. It's a standard, that now continues on USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (CVN 79), which is currently under construction, commanded by it's first CO, it's PCO - Captain Todd Marzano. Buddy Yates will always be a part of the legacy, and history of ships named for President John F. Kennedy. RIP, Sir! TCAMGB. V/R, Bob Haner, President, USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (CVA/CV 67 and CVN 79) Association

Bob Haner Other September 18, 2021