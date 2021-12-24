Ach, Elizabeth "Robin" Clay
May 12, 1934 - December 17, 2021
"Robin" Clay Ach, age 87, passed away peacefully at Arbor Acres on December 17. She was born in Sylva, NC to the late Charles Wesley and Helen Witherspoon Clay. Shortly after her birth, she went to Brazil with her parents, who were Methodist missionaries. She quickly learned to speak both English and Portuguese and became fluent in both languages and often translated her mother's wishes to the Brazilian cook. In spite of Robin being injured at birth that limited the use of her right arm and leg, she had many talents. She became an outstanding singer in high school and sang solos at school, in musical productions, and at her church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She did graduate work in Rio at the Methodist School for Sacred Music before coming to Winston-Salem to live with her paternal grandparents, John Wesley and Myrtle Clay. She became a member of Centenary Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Robin volunteered at Baptist Hospital for over 50 years as a greeter to people entering and leaving the hospital. She would often sing to children who had problems staying still in the waiting room and would comfort anxious patients with a Bible verse or song. Another long-standing, well-known greeter told Robin "You are the soul of Baptist Hospital."
She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Ach, while working at Goodwill. She dated him for 6 years before getting married. When he became a librarian at Wake Forest University, they lived on campus in the faculty apartments until Bill retired. They were inseparable and shared their many talents.
Like Robin, Bill was injured at birth and required 2 arm crutches to walk. They worked tirelessly to get handicap access to all public buildings in Winston-Salem. Each received the honor of being named the Handicapped Person of the Year in Winston-Salem. Robin went to Bill's church, St. Leo the Great, and then to St. Benedict the Moor where both were in the choir.
They began painting after an aunt gave them a set of paints. Robin would decide what to paint and do the background and Bill would fill in the details. Together they painted and exhibited their artwork in Winston-Salem, Hickory, Washington DC, Atlanta, and many other locations.
Robin wrote many poems and the lyrics to a song she often sang. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, good hugs, cheerful outlook, tremendous faith, and ability to listen to other people's problems. Robin was an inspiration to all who met her and a beacon of light wherever she went. She has earned her wings and is now a part of the heavenly chorus with her husband Bill.
Preceding her in death were her husband Bill, and her brother John Clay. She leaves behind her younger sister, Helena Spangler, husband David Spangler of Winston-Salem, her youngest sister, Linda Scherl, husband Marvin Scherl of Germanton, nephew Wesley Reed, wife Elaine Reed, daughter Jeannie Reed, and in Florida sister-in-law Glenda Clay and 2 nieces, Amanda Clay Uhl and Glendalee Clay.
We want to thank Arbor Acres for the wonderful care she received from its dedicated staff. Services will be held at the Gazebo at Forsyth Memorial Park at 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem on December 28 at 11:00 AM. Please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers ,donations may be made to St. Benedict the Moor Church, 1625 E 12th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2021.