Samuelson, Frank H.



September 4, 1943 - December 6, 2020



Frank H. Samuelson, 77, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1943 in Akron, Ohio to Frank R. and Freda K. Samuelson and raised in Copley, Ohio. He received BS in BA degree in business and a MBA both from the University of Akron. His first full-time job was with the American Detective Agency. Frank retired as a Major from the US Air Force in 1988. In civilian life, he worked for large companies designing and implementing complex software solutions specializing in inventory control and financial systems. Some of the larger companies were Firestone Tire, Ashland Oil, RJ Reynolds, Wachovia Bank and MCI WorldCom. During his next career, he enjoyed helping people as a Stockbroker and Financial Analyst for Equitable and MetLife. During retirement, he was an Adjunct Professor teaching computer courses at Winston-Salem State University and Forsyth Tech Community College. Frank's favorite saying was "What can I do to help?" That caused him to rapidly become a leader in most of the groups that he joined. Some of his favorite groups were the following: President of Empire Toastmasters, Clemmons Community Foundation, Clemmons Civic Club where he was a lifetime member, and the Clemmons Methodist Church Men's Group. He was also a part of the Fund Raising Committee for the Tanglewood Dog Park. Frank had been very active in Clemmons United Methodist Church for the last 25 years serving as a Stephens Minister, Sunday School Teacher and Lay Speaker. He also loved to go RV'ing with his family. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Dodge) Samuelson, whom he married in 1966; three children, Carol L. Samuelson, (USAF ret.) Col. Frank D. Samuelson (Kelly), Cheryl D. Bowers (Robby); five grandchildren, Frank (Will) Samuelson, Annmarie K. Samuelson, John D. Samuelson, Natalia K. Samuelson, Samuel R. Bowers; and his sister, Barbara M. Ernest. A private family inurnment service will be held at Clemmons United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Clemmons Civic Club, West Forsyth Scholarship Fund, PO Box 91, Clemmons, NC 27102.



Frank Vogler and Sons



2849 Middlebrook Drive



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.