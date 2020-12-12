Frank H. Samuelson, 77, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1943 in Akron, Ohio to Frank R. and Freda K. Samuelson and raised in Copley, Ohio. He received BS in BA degree in business and a MBA both from the University of Akron. His first full-time job was with the American Detective Agency. Frank retired as a Major from the US Air Force in 1988. In civilian life, he worked for large companies designing and implementing complex software solutions specializing in inventory control and financial systems. Some of the larger companies were Firestone Tire, Ashland Oil, RJ Reynolds, Wachovia Bank and MCI WorldCom. During his next career, he enjoyed helping people as a Stockbroker and Financial Analyst for Equitable and MetLife. During retirement, he was an Adjunct Professor teaching computer courses at Winston-Salem State University and Forsyth Tech Community College. Frank's favorite saying was "What can I do to help?" That caused him to rapidly become a leader in most of the groups that he joined. Some of his favorite groups were the following: President of Empire Toastmasters, Clemmons Community Foundation, Clemmons Civic Club where he was a lifetime member, and the Clemmons Methodist Church Men's Group. He was also a part of the Fund Raising Committee for the Tanglewood Dog Park. Frank had been very active in Clemmons United Methodist Church for the last 25 years serving as a Stephens Minister, Sunday School Teacher and Lay Speaker. He also loved to go RV'ing with his family. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Dodge) Samuelson, whom he married in 1966; three children, Carol L. Samuelson, (USAF ret.) Col. Frank D. Samuelson (Kelly), Cheryl D. Bowers (Robby); five grandchildren, Frank (Will) Samuelson, Annmarie K. Samuelson, John D. Samuelson, Natalia K. Samuelson, Samuel R. Bowers; and his sister, Barbara M. Ernest. A private family inurnment service will be held at Clemmons United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Clemmons Civic Club, West Forsyth Scholarship Fund, PO Box 91, Clemmons, NC 27102.
Frank Vogler and Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Frank Vogler & Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frank was a good man and he most definitely lived by "What can I do to help."
We will miss him at Forsyth Tech. God Bless the family.
Thomas Brown
December 14, 2020
Frank was a good long time friend. Clemmons will miss him. My prayers for the family.
Jay Faircloth
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Frank's passing. He always made me smile at the pancake breakfast in Clemmons for the Civic Club and was always willing to set up time to help me work on Excel but we never got around to it. Every time I saw him he willingly gave a hug and asked how I was doing. Heaven gained an angel and I pray that the memories you guys have are not only joyful and fond memories. but memories of a man who truly walked out what it is to be a man of God. Love and sympathy, Becky
Rebecca Miller
December 13, 2020
Barbara and family. So sorry to hear of Franks passing. I lost my husband a little over a year ago and I know your pain. We can only now look forward to the day we will be united with them and our Father in Heaven.
Virginia Shields
December 13, 2020
Heaven has gained a strong leader and an angel. Frank will get things organized up there and will keep his family safe down here. Frank was my mentor in Empire Toastmasters where I was able to learn to organize my thoughts and speak more easily in meetings and in front of groups. For this I will be ever grateful. I later ran into Frank and saw what a great grandpa he was to Natalia and Sam when they were in an after school program \ summer camp that I worked at. I am sending hugs and praying for the family during this difficult loss!
Mary Birmingham Long
December 13, 2020
I worked with Frank at Forsyth Tech. Frank was an asset to the college and always worked to help everyone he came across. My prayers are with you. He will be missed.
Joey Bryant
December 12, 2020
Prayers for the family. Frank was a great man who will be sorely missed. He was always such a nice person to our family.
Tony and Suzanne Marshall
December 12, 2020
I worked with Frank at Forsyth Tech. He done much for our department and will be sorely missed. He was great with students and colleagues alike. It was always a pleasure talking with him. Prayers for the family.
Pamela Stovall-Lee
December 12, 2020
My sincere condolences. I enjoyed working with Frank at FTCC and talking to him about how to best help students. He was a kind and gentle person.
Jim
Jim Pierson
December 12, 2020
Frank was a wonderful and caring person. He was part of our IT adjunct faculty team at Forsyth Technical Comm College. I had the privilege of working with him for several years there. We will miss him dearly at the college. Our prayers go out to the entire family in this difficult time.
Gerald Kearns
December 12, 2020
We were so sadden to hear of Frank´s passing. Prayers to the family during this difficult time.