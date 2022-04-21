Menu
Henry Lee Hutchens
Hutchens, Henry Lee

October 30, 1946 - April 20, 2022

Boonville

Mr. Henry Lee Hutchens, Sr., 75, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Hutchens was born October 30, 1946 in Yadkin County to James and Cora Lee Myers Hutchens. He was a member of Believers Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hutchens was preceded in death by a son, Henry Lee Hutchens, Jr.; two sisters, Janie Driver and Faye Whitaker; and three brothers, Marshall, Gene and Bud Hutchens. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Deborah Lamb Hutchens; children, Henley Len (Amanda) Hutchens, Henry Lane (Amanda) Hutchens, Derrick (Marley) Mills, Evan (Veronica) Mills, and Colin (Megan) Mills; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a sister, Patsy Church; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Believer's Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Believer’s Baptist Church
NC
Apr
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Believer’s Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lane and Jane, I'm so sorry for the loss of Henry. I know he will be missed dearly, but may you find some comfort in knowing he's not suffering any longer. Praying for ya'll in this time of grief and sorrow. May God's love surround you and give you strength. Love ya'll.
Debbie Moose
Friend
April 20, 2022
