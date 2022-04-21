Hutchens, Henry Lee



October 30, 1946 - April 20, 2022



Boonville



Mr. Henry Lee Hutchens, Sr., 75, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Hutchens was born October 30, 1946 in Yadkin County to James and Cora Lee Myers Hutchens. He was a member of Believers Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Hutchens was preceded in death by a son, Henry Lee Hutchens, Jr.; two sisters, Janie Driver and Faye Whitaker; and three brothers, Marshall, Gene and Bud Hutchens. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Deborah Lamb Hutchens; children, Henley Len (Amanda) Hutchens, Henry Lane (Amanda) Hutchens, Derrick (Marley) Mills, Evan (Veronica) Mills, and Colin (Megan) Mills; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a sister, Patsy Church; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Believer's Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.