Hole, Inez Moore
August 6, 1930 - January 3, 2022
DANBURY - Inez Moore Hole, 91, left this earthly life Monday, January 3, 2022, at LifeBrite Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow at Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Inez joined Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church in 1966. She served as treasurer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hole in 1999; parents, James Zack Moore and Louvie Rogers Moore; brother, Clay Moore and sisters, Adelene Moore Stewart and Beth Smith.
Mrs. Hole is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special nephew, Matthew Moore and wife Faye and a special friend, Linda Moore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jerry Cox, 2655 Hwy 772, Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.