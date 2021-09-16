Dr. James Francis Toole died peacefully in his home at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, surrounded by his wife, Patricia, of 69 years and his four children, on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 96.
Chair of the Department of Neurology at Atrium Wake Forest University Hospital for twenty years, professor of Neurology at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, and founding director of one of the first stroke centers in the country, Dr. Toole's mischievous wit and professional care touched tens of thousands. Students came to him from Japan, India, Korea, Russia, eastern Europe, the Middle East and South America. His colleagues were from around the world. During his career, he treated North Carolina citizens, celebrities, titans of industry and royalty with equal insight and little fanfare. It was common for him to be stopped at the store or while overseas by a grateful patient or family member.
His curiosities were many.
He learned to love music from his vivacious Atlanta debutant mother, Helen. She taught him bridge and the lyrics to show tunes and popular ditties from the 20's on the piano she played. He sang those songs for the rest of his life. Jim loved big band jazz, which his father Walter introduced him to in the speakeasys of Pittsburgh. He also learned construction from his father, and in Pittsburgh became a carpenter with a union card at age twelve. When Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941, his father directed Jim to enlist in the Navy and designate himself pre-med. Walter had seen trench warfare in France as an artillery man in General Pershing's World War I Expeditionary Forces.
Dr. Toole was educated at Princeton University and Cornell Medical College. In 1948, at age 23, the Navy sent him to Cuba to study tropical medicine. He later earned a master in law from LaSalle University while serving as a flight surgeon on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Guadalcanal.
Sent abruptly to the Korean War in 1951 as a forward MASH officer, Jim sent home letters and a request for a chromatic harmonica. In later years he entertained his young children to their embarrassment with poor renditions of Careless Love, which he "mastered" on twelve different instruments, including the ocarina and autoharp.
In Korea, he earned the Bronze Star with a V for valor, helping lead his surrounded battalion through enemy lines under heavy fire one moonless night during the 1951 Chinese Spring Offensive. He came home after six months convinced of the waste of war and with troubled dreams. He spoke rarely of what he had seen during that time.
In San Francisco wearing Navy whites he met the daughter of a family friend. That fall Patricia Wooldridge returned east to Smith College in Northhampton, Massachusetts and Jim, in Pensacola for flight surgeon training, built his flight log with weekend flights to Massachusetts. Pat married him a year later, in October 1952. She was with him for the remainder of his life, holding his hand, offering spirited conversation, helping him connect with friends and great ideas.
Courted by better known institutions in the country, Dr. Toole joined the faculty of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1962 and soon became the Walter C. Teagle Professor of Neurology. There he taught, treated patients and conducted clinical research for the rest of his professional life, with an inspiring sabbatical at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, California. He relished the freedom to experiment and explore new ideas with the exceptional colleagues who had all chosen Bowman Gray. Together, they developed a national and international reputation for exceptional medical care.
In 1967 Dr. Toole wrote and published Cerebrovascular Disorders, the first textbook on the subject. It has since been translated into multiple languages, including Russian and Japanese. Toole's Cerebrovascular Disorders remains the primary textbook on the subject throughout the world.
Jim brought his work home. Having correlated the high incidence of stroke in America's south with high cholesterol diets, he banned bacon and eggs from his children's breakfast. His was a style of medicine that emphasized prevention over cure by pills and invasive procedure. He walked to work every day for 25 years, and took the stairs when others rode the elevator.
He was fascinated by new technology. Jim brought home cutting-edge Betamax video cassette players and modem-driven 286 computers. Dr. Toole introduced and with his colleagues developed the protocols for revolutionary non-invasive diagnostic tools like ultrasound, CAT scans, and MR imaging. He later helped introduce the study of hyperbaric medicine to North Carolina.
After South Africa's Christian Barnard conducted the first heart transplant in 1967, Dr. Toole led the first ethics committee of the American Heart Association. Together, the committee he chaired set out to determine when death occurs, and how to assure informed consent during randomized trials when some patients receive experimental treatments and others receive placebos. Those informed consent rules continue to guide the study of new treatments and COVID-19 vaccines, and they resulted in laws concluding death occurs when the brain ceases to function even when the heart continues to beat. This groundbreaking work allowed this country to perform heart transplants that still are not legally available in many other countries, and to lead the world in clinical research that ethically investigates the effectiveness of medical therapies.
He was a lifelong student of history and how the cognitive impairment of world leaders like Franklin Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and others affected the lives of ordinary people and the course of history. Dr. Toole convened politicians, historians, clinicians, lawyers and three former presidents – Jimmy Carter, George Bush, and Gerald Ford – to develop working protocols to identify presidential impairment while balancing public disclosure with patient confidentiality. This work, revolving around the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, was adopted by the Clinton administration and remains the most comprehensive exploration of the topic.
Jim loved adventure. In 1952, he drove across the country with his younger brother, Bud. Twenty years later, he drove his young family back from La Jolla in a VW pop up van. He loved to sail, ski and ride horses, and shared those passions with his children.
Dr. Toole's professional activities included presidencies of the World Federation of Neurology, the International Stroke Society, the Academy of Neurology and the American Neurological Association.
Jim is survived by his wife Patricia, his brother Walter (Bud) and wife Zandie of Pittsburgh and his four children – William Toole of Raleigh, Anne Toole Smith and Richard Smith of Pinehurst, James and Christine Toole of Winston-Salem and Sean and Diana Toole of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by ten grandchildren – Tyler and wife Megan McDowell, Lauren Toole and husband Seth Morris, Kaitlyn and husband Alex Yeager, Kyle and wife Suzanne Newman, Jimmy Toole, Robert Toole, Dean Toole, Grace Newman, Leo Toole, Charles Toole, and his four great-grandchildren.
The celebration of life will be held at 2pm Saturday, September 18 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, with a reception to follow. Covid protocols will be followed, and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim's honor to Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Stroke Center, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Dear Pat, I hope you may remember me as the Administrator of the World Federation of Neurology during Jim's presidency of that organisation. I have only just come across the notice of his passing via the internet and I wanted to let you know how very, very sorry I am to hear of your loss. He was my first WFN president during the 20 years I spent with the federation and a kinder, more scholarly gentleman you couldn't wish to meet.
Keith Newton, Edinburgh, Scotland
January 12, 2022
Dear Pat, I have recently learned of your dear husband Jim's passing away, and wish to express our deepest sympathies to you and your family. He was a brilliant, gracious gentleman with a kind, personable, hospitable spirit, whose friendship, and yours, I shall always cherish. His vast intellect, talents, clinical wisdom and research acumen have rightly made an immeasurable impact on our world. I feel so fortunate and grateful to have received such excellent neurologic training from him and his great colleagues at Bowman Gray. May he rest in peace and joy in the eternal sunshine which his creative genius and delightful wit helped express to us all during his wonderful years on this earth.
Roberta R. Hallquist, M.D.
October 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Leila and I enjoyed working with Jim over our years at Wake Forest. He was an inspiration to us as an example of professionalism and how to live life to the fullest. Thank you Jim! Our condolences to Patricia and the family.
Leila and Gordon Melson
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your great loss. Dr. Toole and Dr. William McKinney were instrumental in my son becoming a physician. He was a great man and a good friend to all. Condolences to the family and especially his wife.
Esther Novotny
September 24, 2021
Jim was always a free thinker, a tremendous leader, outstanding mentor, and internationally respected clinician. And for him, that was just the start. His passions also included music and the arts, and government. He had a way of motivating and inspiring people and he left an incredible legacy. Sincere condolences.
John R. Absher, MD
September 22, 2021
Jim's life is a beautiful story! Thank you Jim for being my mentor. I admire all you did and I would like to thank you for the differences you made in my career. I am forever grateful.
Jose Biller
September 21, 2021
Pat,
Sincere sympathy on the death of your beloved husband Jim, No doubt you will miss him terribly. My recently deceased Dan considered it a privilege to have spent a short period with him in research. I fondly remember our dinner with you both in Drumoland Castle near Shannon. Count your blessings for the great life together May Jim R I P
Pamela odonovan Galway Ireland
September 19, 2021
I remember Dr. Toole being brought to the grand entrance at the 1988 World Federation of Neurology in New Delhi, India sitting on a huge, decorated elephant. Neurologists from all over India stood in long lines to meet him and shake his hand. He was world famous.
Venkata Challa
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about, Jim. Bob and l thought the world of him. Bob so enjoyed training under him. He always said, "Jim changed our life." His 33 years in practice was very rewarding for him. Bob died 61/2years ago. We had a wonderful life together and you were a part of that. Pat, would love to talk with you. Beverly
Beverly Taylor
September 18, 2021
Dear the Toole family,
I am from Winston Salem and suffered a head injury/subdural/seizure when I was in boarding school (1993!). I came home and Dr. Toole took care of me. Years later I became a med student at WFSOM and got to have Dr. Toole as a teacher in several settings across the hospital. He never forgot a single aspect of my injury and recovery and was so proud of my education and career path. I ran into him several times at WFBH and across town years later and again, he'd remember things about me that I'd long since forgotten! He always showed such a keen interest in me, something that is all but lost in today's world. What a wonderful man in every way. What a beautiful, meaningful life he had. I cannot even imagine the loss you are feeling. I know he was blessed beyond words to be surrounded by your huge, wonderful family. Much love, Libby
Libby (Whitaker) Kelly
Work
September 18, 2021
I so appreciated being a small part of Dr Toole´s life. His kind friendship had such a good impact, on my life. My favorite memories will be of time spent with Dr Toole and his dear friend Dr Janeway. I know that the two buddies are chatting it up, in heaven. Peace, to Mrs Toole and the family.
Felix Hairston
Felix Hairston
September 18, 2021
I know my father, Eben Alexander Jr MD, thoroughly appreciated Dr Toole´s excellent skills in patient care and leading the way in research as a globally renowned neurologist- a great friend and colleague! My condolences and prayers go out to Pat and all of the extended Toole family, and friends. His life was a tremendous gift to this world!
Eben Alexander III MD
September 17, 2021
Dear Pat,
I was sorry to read just now about Jim's death. I have fond memories of you, Jim, and your family when you were next-door neighbors of my grandmother, Treva Tulloch. As a young person, I always listened very carefully to whatever you or Jim had to say and always learned from our conversations, no matter what the topic.
What a glorious and meaningful life he led--a life truly well-lived. It must have been exciting to be his partner in the journey.
Thank you and Jim for the kindness and care you gave to my beloved grandmother all those years ago. My best regards to you and yours.
Beth Bencini Iskander
September 16, 2021
Dr. Toole had a deep impact in my life through the department of Neurology and his colleagues including Dr. Lawrence McHenry and Dr. Charles Tegeler. He indirectly got me involved in my career in Medical Marketing. I knew and went to school with his son James (Jimmy) and was always in awe of the great man with so many areas of expertise - Master craftsman, JD degree, and world renowned physician. He left an indelible mark in medicine and the local community and will be missed. My sincere condolences to the family.
Tom Lorick
Work
September 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 16, 2021
A colleague of my father, a European -trained neurosurgeon, Jim was a mentor and friend. We once drove together from NC to Hershey, PA with Jim insisting he could drive my stick-shift Honda - despite evidence to the contrary. It turned out to be a learning experience, proving again the triumph of Will. He will be remembered with deep respect and a smile!
Peter Perret
Friend
September 16, 2021
I always knew that Jim was a very accomplished person, but reading his obituary was a chronicle of an amazing life. We are sorry that he has passed away, and extend our heartfelt sympathy. We hope that great memories will be comforting,
Jodi and Len Preslar
Friend
September 16, 2021
Dr Toole was the inspiration in my life to excel, be adventurous and fearless.
May Allah give him the best in the Hereafter. He truly leveled the playing field for all students of Neurology from all over the world. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Pat and his family. May he Rest In Peace