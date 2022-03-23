Weakland, James Joseph
October 8, 1945 - March 21, 2022
Mr. James Joseph Weakland, 76, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Detroit, MI on October 8, 1945. Mr. Weakland was a loving father and grandfather. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University in criminal justice, serving Forsyth County as the longest-standing chief court counselor from 1975-1993. He brought innovation to the field as the first in the United States to be awarded a grant for electronic monitoring on juveniles in the court system and co-authored an article on the subject. Preceding him in death were his parents, James Arnold and Edna Pearl Weakland. Surviving is a daughter, Maribeth Duggins (Chris); daughter, Mollie Weakland; daughter, Hannah Herrington (James); son, Zac Weakland; son, Jacob Weakland; also surviving are six grandchildren, Collier, Graham, Caroline, Henry, Judah, and Harlo. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.