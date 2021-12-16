Reader, Jean Canaday
May 11, 1952 - December 12, 2021
Jean Canaday Reader, 69, of Clemmons, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Jean was born Sunday, May 11, 1952, and raised in Four Oaks, NC, as the second oldest of four girls. At an early age, Jean had a talent for the piano and organ. She used this talent to play for her home church. After High School, she earned a BA in music from Campbell College and a Master's in Church Music from Southern Baptist Seminary. Over the following years, she served as the musical director/organist in a number of Baptist churches; notably, Ardmore Baptist and the Davis Chapel at the WFU Baptist Hospital.
Jean and her husband Darryl loved flower gardening and traveling throughout the western United States visiting national parks. She also cherished her time in the NC mountains.
Jean, loved by many, is survived by her husband, Darryl Reader; her daughter, Catherine (Alexander) French, and her son, Michael (Kate) Wilson; and grandchildren: Jacob and Margaret French and Emelia Wilson. She is also survived by sisters: June (Don) West, JoAnn (Peter) Williams, and Jennifer (David) Smith. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, MS "Bill" and Elizabeth Canaday.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 18th at 11:30 am at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation will be in the church auditorium from 10 AM to 11 AM through the 4 1/2 Street entrance. Masks are required by the church.
The family would like to thank her medical team at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cancer Center headed by Dr. Roy Stroud; her in-home caregiver team led by Tressia Allred and Sarah Martin of Live Long Well, and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice home staff. A special thank you to Jason McKinney for his gift of friendship and song.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sacred Music Fund at Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
. A live stream of the service will be provided through the Centenary UMC beginning at 11 AM (www.Centenary-ws.org
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.