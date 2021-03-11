Burton, Jeffrey Shane



June 16, 1964 - March 6, 2021



On March 6, 2021 we lost a very special son, brother, and father after a short time in this world. He will be greatly missed! We love you so much!



Jeff was born in Landstuhl, Germany to John H. and Peggy S. Burton. He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1982. His career was in sheet metal work. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, drag racing, riding motorcycles and a cold beer or two!



He is survived by his father, John Burton (Janet); mother, Peggy Lyle (Richard); son, Justin Burton (Kay); sister, Sheri Burchette (Todd); fiancee and love of his life, Angela Stroupe; stepchildren, Todd and Nikki Ellis; special friends, Mark Buchanan, Jamie Hammond, Fred Harless; and countless others. Thank you all for loving Jeffrey.



There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.