On March 6, 2021 we lost a very special son, brother, and father after a short time in this world. He will be greatly missed! We love you so much!
Jeff was born in Landstuhl, Germany to John H. and Peggy S. Burton. He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1982. His career was in sheet metal work. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, drag racing, riding motorcycles and a cold beer or two!
He is survived by his father, John Burton (Janet); mother, Peggy Lyle (Richard); son, Justin Burton (Kay); sister, Sheri Burchette (Todd); fiancee and love of his life, Angela Stroupe; stepchildren, Todd and Nikki Ellis; special friends, Mark Buchanan, Jamie Hammond, Fred Harless; and countless others. Thank you all for loving Jeffrey.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Salem Funerals and Cremations
120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss GOD is GOOD. May he bring you some comfort.
Salvatore Mattia
Other
June 26, 2021
Justin, Big John, Angela and so many others. I was very saddened to hear of Jeffs passing as I wasnt aware of until today. As a heartbreaking loss to so many lives he touched , my prayers are with you all!
Angie Gregory Buchanan
May 8, 2021
To the family and love of Jeffery's life Angela, I was deeply saddened to hear of your loss. You are in my prayers during this time, remember to look to God for strength and peace.
Kimberly Alston
March 11, 2021
RIP my friend. Jeff was a great guy!
Keith Nelson
March 11, 2021
So very sorry to hear the passing of Jeff, I went to school with Jeff, he was a good man and Father! He and Justin came a lot to the dragway to watch my daughter race. Thoughts and prayers to his Son Justin and entire family! May you Rest In Peace big man!
Teresa Freer
March 11, 2021
My heart goes out to John and the Burton family for your loss. May you all be comforted by knowing that others care and grieve with you.
Bobbie Sides Barron
March 11, 2021
To my friend john burton....so sorry to hear you are hurting from your loss.. know that we have you on our minds with our prayers...you are special to us and when you hurt, so do we...God bless to you john burton...Tehren Swaim!!!