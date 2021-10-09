Stroot, Jeffrey "Jeff" Edward
January 19, 1963 - October 2, 2021
Mr. Jeffrey "Jeff" Edward Stroot, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born in Springfield, IL on January 19, 1963 to Robert and Jayne Stroot. Jeff was an Eagle Scout, Assistant Scoutmaster, and a brotherhood member of the Order of Arrow, Wahissa Lodge #118. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9499 through the Catholic church. Jeff served in the Navy. He was a huge supporter of Toys for Tots and always donated lots of toys to them every year. Additionally, Jeff was a big supporter of the leukemia foundations. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving family includes his life partner, Patricia Parker; children, Justin Stroot and Jessica Tish; sisters, Jackie Stroot (Jerry Hess), Nancy Kempe, and Sherry Anderson (Clyde); nieces, Anna Kempe and Elizabeth Wollschlager (Patrick); great-niece, Aaliyah Wollschlager; and numerous cousins. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.