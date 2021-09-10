Menu
JoAnn Mabe Mabe
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Mabe, JoAnn Mabe

June 2, 1934 - September 8, 2021

MABE

WALNUT COVE

JoAnn Mabe Mabe, 87, died Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

JoAnn was born on June 2, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Joe J. and Mattie Watson Mabe. She was a member of Isom Baptist Church and was retired from Walnut Cove Health Care with 15 years of service. JoAnn loved her grandbabies, and her dog, Hannah.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Junior "Raymond" Mabe; brother, Walter Mabe; and her foster parents, Will and Murphy Bennett.

She is survived by her 3 children, Brenda Craven (John), Vincent Mabe, and Kelly Boone (Richard); 4 grandchildren, Ronnie Hill (Tammy), James Westmoreland (Brianna), Angel Westmoreland-Mullins (Travis), and Meranda Groce (Patrick); 8 great-grandchildren, Emily Hill (Levi), Blaire and Carson Hill, Ethan Groce, Jameson Westmoreland, Hendrix Westmoreland, Wells Westmoreland, Beckham Westmoreland; 2 step-grandchildren, Charles Craven (Lindee) and Mort Craven (Amanda); 7 step-great-grandchildren; Jacob, Abigail, Caleb, Michael, Jon Jon, Michelle, and Patrick Craven; 2 brothers, Russell Mabe (Susie) and Richard Mabe (Chris); brothers and sisters in law, Dot Slate, Pat Bennett, Shirley Shepherd, Arlene and Bill Fulp, Iris and Glenn Roberts, Moris and Doris Mabe, and Akers and Jane Mabe; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Hannah.

There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Isom Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Cliff Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at JoAnn's home.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Sep
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Isom Baptist Church
NC
JoAnn was a very caring person and a good worker. Rest in peace JoAnn you earned your wings,
Suzy Bowles
Work
September 10, 2021
I am so sorry for the passing of Joann. She was a wonderful lady and I always had a wonderful time at her house. There are a lot of special memories. She is resting in peace. May God bless and keep you in his prayers.
Nancy Levan
Friend
September 9, 2021
