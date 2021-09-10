Mabe, JoAnn Mabe
June 2, 1934 - September 8, 2021
MABE
WALNUT COVE
JoAnn Mabe Mabe, 87, died Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
JoAnn was born on June 2, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Joe J. and Mattie Watson Mabe. She was a member of Isom Baptist Church and was retired from Walnut Cove Health Care with 15 years of service. JoAnn loved her grandbabies, and her dog, Hannah.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Junior "Raymond" Mabe; brother, Walter Mabe; and her foster parents, Will and Murphy Bennett.
She is survived by her 3 children, Brenda Craven (John), Vincent Mabe, and Kelly Boone (Richard); 4 grandchildren, Ronnie Hill (Tammy), James Westmoreland (Brianna), Angel Westmoreland-Mullins (Travis), and Meranda Groce (Patrick); 8 great-grandchildren, Emily Hill (Levi), Blaire and Carson Hill, Ethan Groce, Jameson Westmoreland, Hendrix Westmoreland, Wells Westmoreland, Beckham Westmoreland; 2 step-grandchildren, Charles Craven (Lindee) and Mort Craven (Amanda); 7 step-great-grandchildren; Jacob, Abigail, Caleb, Michael, Jon Jon, Michelle, and Patrick Craven; 2 brothers, Russell Mabe (Susie) and Richard Mabe (Chris); brothers and sisters in law, Dot Slate, Pat Bennett, Shirley Shepherd, Arlene and Bill Fulp, Iris and Glenn Roberts, Moris and Doris Mabe, and Akers and Jane Mabe; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Hannah.
There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Isom Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Cliff Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at JoAnn's home.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.