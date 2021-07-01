Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Morales
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Morales, Joseph

August 11, 1984 - June 28, 2021

Joseph Morales, 36, was an intense, insightful, deeply passionate, almost always winsome, often aggravating, frequently antagonistic, beautiful guy.

Joe passed away due to complications from heatstroke on June 28, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and daughter, Eva; parents, Ruben and Judy; siblings Emily (Scott), Luke (Rachael), Laura (Richard), and Daniel; in-laws Fred, Deborah, Brent, Avery, and Tiffany; his 7 nieces and nephews; and countless friends like the Avery and Tomkinson families, Joshua Hopkins Bugajski, David Sutton, Jon Eric Johnson, Jim Feete, and Ben Broderson. Joe will be deeply missed and always remembered.

A private family service will be held. Online condolences and information on Joe's Memorial Fund for Eva please visit www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Michaela Morton
July 8, 2021
Sara, Sheryl and I are so saddened to hear of Joe´s passing. We hope you will carry many happy and special memories of Joe for many years to come. Please know you and Eva are in our thoughts and prayers.
Larry & Sheryl Burnett
Friend
July 6, 2021
Oh Reuben & Judy, my heartfelt condolences to you guys. May God give you comfort & peace during these difficult times ahead. Prayers abound Love, Debbie Dockery
Debbie Dockery-Alvarez
Other
July 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with you all at this time. May the our Lord comfort you and be near and dear to you all.
Dave and Carol Richards
Friend
July 1, 2021
Our prayers are with you and the entire family during this difficult time. We love your entire family and thank the Lord for your sweet testimony.
Floyd and Carolyn Boles
July 1, 2021
My heart is broken for all the Morales family. May the God of all comfort fill your hearts with His love and peace in the days ahead.
Marianne Steagall
Family
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results