I just found out today that June had passed away. So, please accept my heart-felt sympathy. I knew June when I worked at Piedmont. She was a very friendly and kind person who, as you said, never met a stranger. My thoughts and prayers are with all of her family and friends at this difficult and sad time. May our Heavenly Father, who now surrounds June with His Holy Presence, also enfold you with His Comfort & Peace as you begin your healing journey.

Terry W. Firle - Piedmont Family January 4, 2022