June Hooker Grogan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mount Airy High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Grogan, June Hooker

April 26, 1947 - December 29, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM June Hooker Grogan, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on December 29, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Joseph Howard Hooker and Marie Lewis Hooker in Mount Airy, NC. After graduating from Mount Airy High School, she briefly attended Guilford College and retired after a long career with Piedmont Airlines / US Airways.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed the many trips to Fancy Gap, Virginia, Sunset Beach, NC, and other traveling adventures that she took with her family. Having "girl days" with her daughters, knitting, gardening, cooking, baking, reading, being a part of church Bible studies, and online shopping were some of her favorite pastimes. Amazon.com will certainly miss her. June's family was her life, and our family was blessed by an amazing woman that brought such light and joy to us with her strength, positive attitude, determination, thoughtfulness, love, and how she engaged with others. June never met a stranger, and she lit up every room she entered with her beautiful smile and distinctive laugh. Her life would seem too short to many, but those of us whose lives were blessed by knowing her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts will continue to bless us, as she will live within us forever. June loved fiercely, and her determination to see any obstacle though will be greatly missed.

June is survived by her husband, Rick, of 40 years; her daughters Allyson (Sam) Bond of Clayton, NC and Mary Julia (Richard) Smith of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Jack Smith, and Haley and Samuel Bond. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jody Grogan of Winston-Salem, twin brother, Joe Hooker of Kernersville, and close friends who were like family: Sue Perkins of Winston-Salem, and Bill and Nora Yearns of Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Salem Funeral Home

120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, North Caroilina 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out today that June had passed away. So, please accept my heart-felt sympathy. I knew June when I worked at Piedmont. She was a very friendly and kind person who, as you said, never met a stranger. My thoughts and prayers are with all of her family and friends at this difficult and sad time. May our Heavenly Father, who now surrounds June with His Holy Presence, also enfold you with His Comfort & Peace as you begin your healing journey.
Terry W. Firle - Piedmont Family
January 4, 2022
It was always so nice to see June & have lunch with her. I will miss those times. My heart goes out to all her family. You had a beautiful wife, mother & sister. God bless each of you.
Janet L Handy
Friend
January 2, 2022
June's bright light will forever shine. Much love to her entire family.
Jean Krull-Appleman
Friend
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Sapp
January 2, 2022
