Linda Hauser Stanford
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Stanford, Linda Hauser

February 17, 1942 - June 23, 2021

Mrs. Linda Hauser Stanford, 79, of Advance, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 17, 1942 in Thomasville, NC to the late Thomas Woodrow Hauser and Ella Mae Robertson Hauser. She was a lifelong member of Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem. Linda served on the finance committee for several years. She loved her church and attended regularly as long as her health permitted. Linda was a graduate of R J Reynolds High School class of 1960. Linda had a strong work ethic and a pioneer spirit. She was employed as an Architectural Hardware Consultant with Pleasants Hardware Company in Winston-Salem and retired after twenty-nine years of service. She was the first woman in North Carolina to be licensed as an AHC. Following her retirement from Pleasants in 1989, she partnered with former coworkers Stephen Hauser and Terry Krebs to form HKS Hardware & Hollow Metal in East Bend, NC, where she served in positions of VP, Treasurer and Secretary during her time there. She retired from HKS on December 31, 1998 but continued to serve in a consulting capacity for one year. Linda was beautiful inside and out. She was known to be very tough, had a sharp mind and an excellent memory. She was a devoted mother and wife and loved spending time at home with family. She enjoyed reading, found no value in fishing, and was fond of dogs but not cats. She loved Christmas and always had a beautifully decorated tree. She is survived by her husband Wiley of the home, son Wesley Stewart (Pam), step-daughter Tamika Whittington (Michelle Vincler), sister Jeanne Crutchfield (Terry), brother Phil Hauser (Becky) niece Andrea Decker (Mark), nephews Wade Crutchfield (Lori) and Ben Hauser (Jami). The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021, at Fraternity Church of the Brethren with pastors Hal Sonafrank and Robert Williard officiating. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem or a charity of the donor's choice. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fraternity Church of the Brethren
3760 Fraternity Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fraternity Church of the Brethren
3760 Fraternity Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Wiley, I was so sorry to hear of Linda's passing. What a wonderful friend she was in our years together at PHC. I was so happy for you both and the happiness you shared. Please know that I am thinking of you and your family.
Chris Meyer
Friend
July 5, 2021
Our hearts are heavy with sadness for Linda´s family: I think back years ago to swimming in there pool having dinner in there back yard. My last conversation with Linda was about 2 weeks ago and it was Rememberable one . Talk of art , birds, past Fourth of July parades I plan on finishing our conversation Someday on art , Wildlife . Peace and Prayers Walkers
Jim and Dorothy Walker
Friend
June 28, 2021
Wiley you both went through a tough time together. I offer you my sincere sympathies at this time. Take Care!
Greg Saylor
Other
June 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Linda's passing. She was such a wonderful person to talk to on your short visits at Bermuda Minis'. My deepest sympathy!
Sandra Scholl (Bermuda Minis)
June 27, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort and healing. So glad I had the opportunity of meeting u guys in these past few months. Enjoyed our talks during her therapy sessions at Bermuda Commons. Even when she wasn´t feeling well she always had a smile and would give it her all.
Melanie Southard
Other
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Linda's passing, my prayers are with you and your family. God bless you.
Deanna Dillard
Friend
June 26, 2021
Hey Wiley, Sue and I were sorry to hear of Linda's death. You and your family are definitely in our thoughts.
Bob and Sue Adams
June 26, 2021
