Stanford, Linda Hauser
February 17, 1942 - June 23, 2021
Mrs. Linda Hauser Stanford, 79, of Advance, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 17, 1942 in Thomasville, NC to the late Thomas Woodrow Hauser and Ella Mae Robertson Hauser. She was a lifelong member of Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem. Linda served on the finance committee for several years. She loved her church and attended regularly as long as her health permitted. Linda was a graduate of R J Reynolds High School class of 1960. Linda had a strong work ethic and a pioneer spirit. She was employed as an Architectural Hardware Consultant with Pleasants Hardware Company in Winston-Salem and retired after twenty-nine years of service. She was the first woman in North Carolina to be licensed as an AHC. Following her retirement from Pleasants in 1989, she partnered with former coworkers Stephen Hauser and Terry Krebs to form HKS Hardware & Hollow Metal in East Bend, NC, where she served in positions of VP, Treasurer and Secretary during her time there. She retired from HKS on December 31, 1998 but continued to serve in a consulting capacity for one year. Linda was beautiful inside and out. She was known to be very tough, had a sharp mind and an excellent memory. She was a devoted mother and wife and loved spending time at home with family. She enjoyed reading, found no value in fishing, and was fond of dogs but not cats. She loved Christmas and always had a beautifully decorated tree. She is survived by her husband Wiley of the home, son Wesley Stewart (Pam), step-daughter Tamika Whittington (Michelle Vincler), sister Jeanne Crutchfield (Terry), brother Phil Hauser (Becky) niece Andrea Decker (Mark), nephews Wade Crutchfield (Lori) and Ben Hauser (Jami). The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021, at Fraternity Church of the Brethren with pastors Hal Sonafrank and Robert Williard officiating. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem or a charity of the donor's choice
. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.