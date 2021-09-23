Menu
Mary Cason
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Cason, Mary

June 14, 1926 - September 20, 2021

Mary Alice Cason was born on June 14, 1926 to the late Joseph Thompson and Roberta Reynolds Thompson, one of seven children. She graduated from Atkins High School and Russell's Business College. On June 4, 1945 she married James E. Cason, Sr. They were married for 63 years until his passing in 2009. Mary Alice Cason was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She fell asleep on Monday, September 20, 2021. In addition to her parents and five siblings, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamona Goldsmith and grandchildren, Kelly and Kimberly Cason. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and is survived by 2 children: son, James E. (Ivory) Cason, Jr. and daughter, Deborah J. Cason; nine grandchildren: Monica (Chris) Goolsby, Steven Goldsmith, Jana (Billy) Powell, Milford Goldsmith, II, Jeremy Cason, James Cason, III, and Kari (Quincy) Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Melba Workman; other relatives and friends. She is deeply loved and will be missed, as she dearly loved all of them.

Mrs. Cason may be publicly viewed Friday from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. I will surely miss the presence of a truly lovable and kind person. Price and Capers Families
Verdell Price Family
Friend
September 24, 2021
You will be missed....until we meet again
Jamie Hairston
September 23, 2021
we know what it is like to lose a Momma,,so sorry for your loss BUT YOU YOUR FAMILY KNOWS the beautiful sweetness of meeting her again in Paradise
Lacine LOWRANCE Small
Family
September 23, 2021
You have my deepest sympathies i always was liked your mother since i was little she will be greatly missed.
Terry Hairston
Other
September 23, 2021
