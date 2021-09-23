Cason, Mary



June 14, 1926 - September 20, 2021



Mary Alice Cason was born on June 14, 1926 to the late Joseph Thompson and Roberta Reynolds Thompson, one of seven children. She graduated from Atkins High School and Russell's Business College. On June 4, 1945 she married James E. Cason, Sr. They were married for 63 years until his passing in 2009. Mary Alice Cason was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She fell asleep on Monday, September 20, 2021. In addition to her parents and five siblings, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamona Goldsmith and grandchildren, Kelly and Kimberly Cason. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and is survived by 2 children: son, James E. (Ivory) Cason, Jr. and daughter, Deborah J. Cason; nine grandchildren: Monica (Chris) Goolsby, Steven Goldsmith, Jana (Billy) Powell, Milford Goldsmith, II, Jeremy Cason, James Cason, III, and Kari (Quincy) Jackson; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Melba Workman; other relatives and friends. She is deeply loved and will be missed, as she dearly loved all of them.



Mrs. Cason may be publicly viewed Friday from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.