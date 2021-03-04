Caudle, Mike



February 26, 1968 - March 1, 2021



Mike Daniel Caudle, 53, was a talented, tender-hearted and well-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born February 26, 1968, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He graduated from Parkland High School and was master of many trades. He owned his own concrete company for 15 years. He was a gifted creator who shared his talents through music, gardening, metal sculpting and any damn thing he put his heart into.



Mike was a kind and humble human being who learned to play the guitar at the ripe old age of 38. In 2006, he discovered he could sing. It was a passion he inherited from his family and he shared his talents at numerous events at, "Little Cedar," and especially with his family and friends at the "shop." He sang "My Rifle, My Pony, and Me" better than Dean Martin in Rio Bravo! He also enjoyed cooking, especially for those he loved. Many times he would share what he cooked with the homeless, shut-ins and the elderly in the community. He respected the land and was committed to growing the healthiest food possible. If you discover Kale plants growing in your yard, Mike may have secretly scattered the seeds there. He was an old soul who devoted himself to learning, preserving and educating all those around him. He was drawn to the older generation and enjoyed learning from them. Mike loved being in nature. He and Cindy volunteered frequently at Turtle Island Preserve in Boone. They were an awesome team and loved hiking and camping in the mountains. Mike was the best camp-fire cook. In his earlier years, he was a world traveler. He did some bartending while living with his sister in Spain and later lived in London for a short period of time. Mike also cared dearly for all animals. At six years old he rode like the wind on his pony Coco. He loved being around horses, and a few years ago enjoyed riding the trails with his quarter horse, Red. He raised and loved several good dogs, especially Bingo and Banjo.



Mike had his quirks, too, but he wouldn't have been Mike without them. He only believed in using cash and he couldn't stand to wear flip flops. His sense of direction was sorely lacking, resulting in many extended trips to places he wasn't supposed to be, and he would never admit he didn't know how he got there. These things are just a couple of the many, many, many quirks that endeared Mike to all who knew him.



Mike leaves behind many broken hearts and will be missed so very, very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Caudle. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dottie Little Pyrtle and her companion Roger Nelson; sister Vikki Brandstetter (Barry); stepsister Teresa Michaelis Moore (Tony); Mike's partner, Cindy Kendrick; nephews Sam Brandstetter, Shawn Campbell, Logan Vainwright, and Lucas Moore; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We say farewell to Mike and wish him peace, comfort and happy trails.



There will be a celebration in Mike's honor Saturday, March 6th, from 2-4 at Summer Oaks, 4475 High Point Road, Kernersville. There is ample space for safe, social distancing at the shop. COVID PROTOCOLS ARE ENCOURAGED.



4475 High Point Road



