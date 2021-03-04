Mike Daniel Caudle, 53, was a talented, tender-hearted and well-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born February 26, 1968, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He graduated from Parkland High School and was master of many trades. He owned his own concrete company for 15 years. He was a gifted creator who shared his talents through music, gardening, metal sculpting and any damn thing he put his heart into.
Mike was a kind and humble human being who learned to play the guitar at the ripe old age of 38. In 2006, he discovered he could sing. It was a passion he inherited from his family and he shared his talents at numerous events at, "Little Cedar," and especially with his family and friends at the "shop." He sang "My Rifle, My Pony, and Me" better than Dean Martin in Rio Bravo! He also enjoyed cooking, especially for those he loved. Many times he would share what he cooked with the homeless, shut-ins and the elderly in the community. He respected the land and was committed to growing the healthiest food possible. If you discover Kale plants growing in your yard, Mike may have secretly scattered the seeds there. He was an old soul who devoted himself to learning, preserving and educating all those around him. He was drawn to the older generation and enjoyed learning from them. Mike loved being in nature. He and Cindy volunteered frequently at Turtle Island Preserve in Boone. They were an awesome team and loved hiking and camping in the mountains. Mike was the best camp-fire cook. In his earlier years, he was a world traveler. He did some bartending while living with his sister in Spain and later lived in London for a short period of time. Mike also cared dearly for all animals. At six years old he rode like the wind on his pony Coco. He loved being around horses, and a few years ago enjoyed riding the trails with his quarter horse, Red. He raised and loved several good dogs, especially Bingo and Banjo.
Mike had his quirks, too, but he wouldn't have been Mike without them. He only believed in using cash and he couldn't stand to wear flip flops. His sense of direction was sorely lacking, resulting in many extended trips to places he wasn't supposed to be, and he would never admit he didn't know how he got there. These things are just a couple of the many, many, many quirks that endeared Mike to all who knew him.
Mike leaves behind many broken hearts and will be missed so very, very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Caudle. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dottie Little Pyrtle and her companion Roger Nelson; sister Vikki Brandstetter (Barry); stepsister Teresa Michaelis Moore (Tony); Mike's partner, Cindy Kendrick; nephews Sam Brandstetter, Shawn Campbell, Logan Vainwright, and Lucas Moore; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We say farewell to Mike and wish him peace, comfort and happy trails.
There will be a celebration in Mike's honor Saturday, March 6th, from 2-4 at Summer Oaks, 4475 High Point Road, Kernersville. There is ample space for safe, social distancing at the shop. COVID PROTOCOLS ARE ENCOURAGED.
Private
4475 High Point Road
Dottie and family, I was so sorry to learn about Mike's passing. Losing a child is never easy. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you deal with your grief.
Cynthia Lightsey
March 10, 2021
Our prayers go out to Mike and his family. He always had suck a kind soul. Love you brother!
Todd Murray
March 7, 2021
I graduated with Mike & remember having some fun times with him. Prayers for his family
Marie Lawson Ford
March 7, 2021
My heart is broken. Mike was a dear friend to Tim and I and Love That Music! He was a true gentle spirit. And could he cook! During Spring Folly a few years ago, Mike was showing his sculptures (which were amazing). He and Cindy got to talking to us about dinner. The next day they came in with homemade soup, ham biscuits, and other goodies! He said he was worried about us not having food during the Folly! Such a talented guy! Cindy I know you are heartbroken! Dottie I am speechless. My prayers go out to all of you! I will miss you Mike!
Sandi Love
March 5, 2021
I didn´t know mike. But after reading this obit in The Journal i wish I had. He sounds like a really special person. I know he is missed.
Kk
March 5, 2021
Be at peace. Your in God's Hands.
Ricky Nathey
March 4, 2021
Darrell and Valerie Ryan
March 4, 2021
Mike always had a good heart and was always smiling. He was a great friend even though we haven´t saw each other in years. He will be greatly missed. RIP Mike. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Donna Burns Kiger
March 4, 2021
Mike´s sister Vikki was my good friend all through school and I have many fond memories of him. Many of those memories are of him being the bratty younger brother that would not leave us girls alone! I also remember when their parents had a restaurant, Mike showed me how to create a drink called a "suicide" by mixing several soft drink flavors together. Man that was good and I still make those drinks occasionally to this day. I love this picture of Mike ... he hasn´t changed a bit from the Mike I remember riding his bike through the house to annoy us. Rest In Peace Mike
Lisa Ron Jones and Jean (mom)
March 4, 2021
I am so so sorry for your loss! Mike was one of the finest men with a huge heart. A true friend to our family! So thoughtful, kind and always willing to help someone in need. The Sloan family loved Mike and we thought the world of him. I am praying for you all and God's comfort in the days ahead
Wendy Sloan
March 4, 2021
My Deepest Sympathies on the passing of Mike. He did Concrete work for use several times and was a very nice kind man. Who did perfect work. My prayers go out to his family and dear friend's for God's comfort, grace and peace.
Donna Garner
March 4, 2021
Mike was a great neighbor and friend. Many unforgettable memories made at Mt. Carmel Church Youth Group, GEM Dairy Farm, and Stratford Rd. He was always thoughtful and kind hearted. I haven't known another person who smiled and laughed as much as Mike. He was 2 yrs younger than me, so we never went to school together, but the weekends were filled with various adventures around the neighborhood on Pope Rd. The last few conversations we had, he would always bring up those days prior to me having a drivers license and our main form of transportation was a moped. Me driving and him on the back. Looking back, I'm sure we looked ridiculous riding together on that little moped. But we were going places, doing things, and just having a good time. Never a boring moment with Mike. I was impressed with his artistic talent these last few years with the things he created with his welding skills. A true sign of his pure heart.
Doug Newberry
March 3, 2021
Was able to spend many hours with Mike, from middle school until I moved to Florida in 1988. We keep in touch for years after. I moved back in 1998, and we were still close friends. We lost touch over the last 15 years. But I knew we would see each other again. Some day, my friend I will request a song from you. Rest In Peace my friend. I will miss you.
Cynthia Gerken
March 3, 2021
We sure enjoyed his singing on those special jam session nights. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron and Jo Beeson
March 3, 2021
We will miss you Mike. I hope you will have some peace now.
Crystal Harold
Friend
March 3, 2021
Mike was one of a kind and a good friend. My family simply adored him. We will miss his sweet crooked little smile and calling everyone waterhead when he would them. He had a true sweetness about him. He will be truly missed and loved. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. Goodbye my dear friend may God hold you in his arms.
Lori Mccuiston
March 3, 2021
Mike you were a stand up guy. Rest easy old friend.