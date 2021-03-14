I was saddened when I recently heard of Mr. Dooley´s passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Whenever I´m asked who were the most influential people in my life, Mr. Dooley is one I always list. His approach to teaching/learning was unlike any prior teacher I had had. He maintained demanding expectations that upset many. He expected his students to read, listen, question, and practice, practice, practice. He was cranky, sharp, witty. One question quizzes each Friday, fold the paper in half longways. Every Friday. And his stories. After a little instruction, he´d perch on a stool and rattle away. His college days, his family, his career. He inspired me to learn. As a matter of fact, the summer after I graduated I asked my family if we could vacation in Montana. We spent a couple of weeks out there making a point to visit Missoula. Saw the motel. And we walked the hill at the edge of town. I am most grateful to have had him as a teacher my senior year. He challenged and inspired me. I am not sure if I would have pursued engineering had it not been for him. He shifted my trajectory.

Allen Gavilan April 25, 2021