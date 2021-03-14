Menu
Milton Thomas Dooley
Dooley, Milton Thomas

May 29, 1933 - March 11, 2021

Milton Thomas Dooley passed March 11, 2021. He was born May 29, 1933, to Henry Thomas and Ruby Cox Dooley. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Whitney, in 1951. Mr. Dooley attended Winston-Salem schools and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Mathematics at North Carolina State University. He then attended graduate school at the University of Tennessee Space Institute. He also served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Most of his professional career was spent in magnetohydrodynamics research. Most notably, he was Director of MHD Research for Reynolds Metals Company in Florence, Alabama, and Director of the Component Development Integration Facility (CDIF) for the U.S. Department of Energy in Butte, Montana. He left the scientific community to develop and market a unique motel construction concept called Sheltered Systems. He is the owner of the Campus Inn in Missoula, Montana. Because of health problems, he returned to North Carolina. He taught Calculus and Physics at Bishop McGuinness High School, a very rewarding and special bonus in his life. After open heart surgery, he found 55 acers on the Roaring River and built his log cabin. He often said it was "the best place I have ever lived." T's cabin was the site of many happy gatherings. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, woodworking, cooking, and sitting on the porch. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother's, Daniel Dooley and Donald Dooley; and his son, Whitney Dooley. He is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Rus Dooley; daughter, Amy McGuinn (Tom); grandchildren: Thomas McGuinn III (Tiffany), Whitney Conrad (Kyle), Ashley Liberko (Greg), and Lauren Snyder (Tom); great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Mabel, and Lee Liberko, Clarke and Reeve Snyder, Annabella Conrad, and his namesake, Thomas Dooley McGuinn. Friends and family will gather at T's Cabin to celebrate his life and say goodbye. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Would have never passed physics with out Mr. Dooley. He was a great story teller and related physics to everyday life and made it easier to understand. I´ll never forget our final. We walked in and he had this written on the chalkboard and we had to figure it out together as a class. "MR DUCKS. MR NOT DUCKS. OSAR. CM WINGS. LIB. MR DUCKS. ".
Everett Ward
December 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Dooley´s passing. He taught me calculus (and life lessons!) at Bishop McGuinness in the early 1990´s and he remains one of my favorite teachers of my academic career. I studied the "Dooley quotes" in my notebook ("Mankind does dumb things", "Never fall out of a Ferris Wheel") as much as the equations. He holds a special place in my memory and heart and I am grateful to have had him as a teacher.
Anne Ferguson
April 25, 2021
I was saddened when I recently heard of Mr. Dooley´s passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Whenever I´m asked who were the most influential people in my life, Mr. Dooley is one I always list. His approach to teaching/learning was unlike any prior teacher I had had. He maintained demanding expectations that upset many. He expected his students to read, listen, question, and practice, practice, practice. He was cranky, sharp, witty. One question quizzes each Friday, fold the paper in half longways. Every Friday. And his stories. After a little instruction, he´d perch on a stool and rattle away. His college days, his family, his career. He inspired me to learn. As a matter of fact, the summer after I graduated I asked my family if we could vacation in Montana. We spent a couple of weeks out there making a point to visit Missoula. Saw the motel. And we walked the hill at the edge of town. I am most grateful to have had him as a teacher my senior year. He challenged and inspired me. I am not sure if I would have pursued engineering had it not been for him. He shifted my trajectory.
Allen Gavilan
April 25, 2021
Michael Laura snyder
March 17, 2021
I am sorry to hear about T. I always enjoyed my time spent with him and Jan at the cabin in Wilkes, business dealings with Tom and Amy and visiting the motel in Missoula--went there three four different times. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ed Beatty
March 14, 2021
