Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Misti Pyles Dozier
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Dozier, Misti Pyles

May 30, 1967 - September 25, 2021

Misti Pyles Dozier, 54 of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born in Surry County on May 30, 1967. Misti touched so many lives and was loved by all that knew her. She was a wonderful wife, sister, aunt, friend and was so proud to be a mother. She loved her family more than words could say. Her love and memory will never be forgotten.

Misti worked for Parr Investments in Property Management doing what she loved surrounded by a group of amazing friends, co-workers and residents.

Misti is survived by her husband, Marty Dozier; sons, Andrew and Matthew; step-son Kasey (Rachel); god daughter, Brooke Antczak; grandchildren Kason and Raylen Dozier; sister, Cristi (Kyle)Samuels; brothers, Dean (Audrey) and Kevin (Derina) Pyles; nieces and nephews, Alicia and Austin (Gaby) Nixon, Christian and Kendra Samuels; uncle, Mickey (Michelle) Tilley; and a host of other family members that were loved.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Tilley Foster; grandmother, Ruby Tilley; uncle, Junior; father, Bobby McBride; and adopted father, Ronald Dean Pyles.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Salem Main St. Chapel, Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Salem Main St. Chapel
Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
2
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Salem Main St. Chapel
Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I used to work with Misty years ago. She was always nice and funny. Prayers for her family as I know that they meant the world to her.
Suzanne Killion
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results