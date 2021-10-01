Dozier, Misti Pyles
May 30, 1967 - September 25, 2021
Misti Pyles Dozier, 54 of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born in Surry County on May 30, 1967. Misti touched so many lives and was loved by all that knew her. She was a wonderful wife, sister, aunt, friend and was so proud to be a mother. She loved her family more than words could say. Her love and memory will never be forgotten.
Misti worked for Parr Investments in Property Management doing what she loved surrounded by a group of amazing friends, co-workers and residents.
Misti is survived by her husband, Marty Dozier; sons, Andrew and Matthew; step-son Kasey (Rachel); god daughter, Brooke Antczak; grandchildren Kason and Raylen Dozier; sister, Cristi (Kyle)Samuels; brothers, Dean (Audrey) and Kevin (Derina) Pyles; nieces and nephews, Alicia and Austin (Gaby) Nixon, Christian and Kendra Samuels; uncle, Mickey (Michelle) Tilley; and a host of other family members that were loved.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Tilley Foster; grandmother, Ruby Tilley; uncle, Junior; father, Bobby McBride; and adopted father, Ronald Dean Pyles.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Salem Main St. Chapel, Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.