Natasha Lynnette Sands
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Sands, Natasha Lynnette

February 29, 1980 - June 22, 2021

Natasha Lynnette "Tootie" Sands, 41, of King, passed away unexpectedly at her home, June 22, 2021. Born February 29, 1980, she was the daughter of Marty and Judy Barneycastle Sands. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Judy Barneycastle; her daughter, Taylor Lynnette Ashley; her son, Tristen Marty Sands; grandparents, Gordon "Pops" and Janice Easter Tilley; sister, Amber Sands; nephew, Montana Luke Sands; special aunt, Patty Shelton; six uncles, and four aunts; two of her closest friends, Steven Hurd and Jason Barneycastle; and her beloved fur babies, Lola and Emma. She was preceded in death by her father, Marty Linfred Sands; a sister, April Sands; and grandparents, Lester Junior and Norma Jean Sands and Sanford Shady Barneycastle.

"Tasha" was a loving mother who adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved piling on the sofa with her children and fur babies, watching movies. Listening to music and writing poetry were favorite past times. She was always giving of her time and generous heart. Tasha will be deeply missed and always loved.

The family will receive friends at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5:00 -6:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Natasha Sands Funeral Fund c/o Cox-Needham Funeral Home at P.O. Box 37, 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Sands family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy and family I am saddened to hear of your precious loss! Please know that you and the entire family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Melissa Arnder (Collins)
Family
June 25, 2021
She had a good heart and she will be missed. I am sorry for the family,'s loss
Lisa
June 25, 2021
She was a great person. Prayers for all the family
Ringo
Friend
June 25, 2021
