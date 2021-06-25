Sands, Natasha Lynnette
February 29, 1980 - June 22, 2021
Natasha Lynnette "Tootie" Sands, 41, of King, passed away unexpectedly at her home, June 22, 2021. Born February 29, 1980, she was the daughter of Marty and Judy Barneycastle Sands. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Judy Barneycastle; her daughter, Taylor Lynnette Ashley; her son, Tristen Marty Sands; grandparents, Gordon "Pops" and Janice Easter Tilley; sister, Amber Sands; nephew, Montana Luke Sands; special aunt, Patty Shelton; six uncles, and four aunts; two of her closest friends, Steven Hurd and Jason Barneycastle; and her beloved fur babies, Lola and Emma. She was preceded in death by her father, Marty Linfred Sands; a sister, April Sands; and grandparents, Lester Junior and Norma Jean Sands and Sanford Shady Barneycastle.
"Tasha" was a loving mother who adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved piling on the sofa with her children and fur babies, watching movies. Listening to music and writing poetry were favorite past times. She was always giving of her time and generous heart. Tasha will be deeply missed and always loved.
The family will receive friends at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5:00 -6:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Natasha Sands Funeral Fund c/o Cox-Needham Funeral Home at P.O. Box 37, 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Sands family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 W. Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.