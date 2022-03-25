Rhodes, Peggy Reid
May 7, 1929 - March 21, 2022
Peggy Reid Rhodes passed peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, NC.
Peggy was born in Greenville, NC on May 7, 1929, to Winnie and Carl T. Reid. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Carl T. Reid, Jr. and Dan Reid, her former husband, C.A. Rhodes, Jr., her son, William E. Rhodes, and her son-in-law, David Freedman. Surviving are her three daughters, Sarah Rhodes of Virginia Beach, VA, Ann Saylor of Bath, NC, and Libby Freedman of Winston-Salem, and her four grandchildren: Jack Freedman, Gary Freedman, Ariel Freedman and Chai Freedman.
Peggy graduated from Greensboro College with a degree in Speech and a double major in Dramatic Arts. Her first job was working as a journalist at the local newspaper in Thomasville, NC. After marrying and moving to Winston-Salem, Peggy wrote copy for WSJS when they added a television station in 1953, and occasionally filled in to do live local interviews and cooking segments. While Peggy was busy raising her family she continued to weave her love of writing and learning into their lives. She furthered her postgraduate education at UNC-G and WFU to receive certification in early childhood development and secondary education. In addition to teaching and tutoring students of all ages, Peggy co-created a summer program at the local YWCA to introduce children to multiple forms of the arts. She taught high school English at Gospel Light Christian School for many years, and was able to share her love of travel by taking her honor students on trips to New York City, as well as parts of Europe. After retiring from teaching, Peggy had four novels published, including one based on the life of Martha Miksch of Old Salem, where Peggy was a tour guide for many years. In 2003 she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Greensboro College. Throughout her life, Peggy's Christian faith was at the core of all of her endeavors. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church until her early eighties.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date. Her final resting place will be in the Reid family plot at The Rockfish Presbyterian Cemetery in Wallace, NC. The family would like to thank all the staff at Arbor Acres, who have taken such good care of Peggy for so many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arbor Acres Resident's Assistance Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.