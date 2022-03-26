Fishel, Jr., Philip C.
June 14, 1942 - March 22, 2022
It is with immense sadness and even greater respect that we mark the passing of Phil Fishel Jr. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Phil was an amazing man of God that set an extraordinary example for all who knew him. He was a pillar of unconditional love, unwavering faith, and unyielding strength who enriched the lives of all who knew him. Phil graduated from Griffith High School in 1960 and continued his education at North Carolina State University in 1966, graduating with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After a 31 year career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. as a Plant Engineer, he retired and continued raising Polled Hereford Cattle and collecting and restoring International Harvester tractors and equipment. He was a charter member of the International Harvester Collectors Club NC Chapter 42 and a 50 year member of the North Carolina Hereford Association. Phil was a lifelong member of Advent Moravian Church, where he served numerous terms on the Board of Elders and many other church committees. Phil was preceded in death by parents, Philip and Mary Fishel; and granddaughter, Olivia Fishel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Brenda Phillips Fishel; daughter, Andie Carpenter (Wes) of Winston-Salem; son, Neil Fishel (Karen) of Kernersville; granddaughters, Clara (Joshua) of Wallburg, and Melanie of Barnardsville; grandson, Wesley of Kernersville; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth of Wallburg; sister, Marilyn Fishel of Richmond, VA; and lifelong friend, Bill Sides of Clemmons. A floating Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Windmill Acres Farm, 1522 Jasper Ln., Winston-Salem, followed by a graveside service at 5:30 PM at Advent Moravian Church Graveyard, 1514 W. Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Advent Moravian Church, 1514 W Clemmonsville Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2022.