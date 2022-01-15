Hi Phyllis, this is Jeri as you know me. We holla at each other when I´m at Debbie´s house. It wasn´t that long ago when we last spoke. I´ll never forget how you and Johnny opened up your home to me and the 3 of us(Deb, Ron and me), you had never met me before but you treated me like I was family., now you´re gone and I´m going to miss you. I thought we´d be picking you up and taking you down to Florida this year with Debbie. I´m going to miss that. Your soul is with Jesus now.May you Rest In Peace. Johnny you have my sincerest condolences .

Jeraldine Finch January 19, 2022