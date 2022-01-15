Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Yvonne Stapler Brown
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Stapler Brown, Phyllis Yvonne

August 31, 1954 - January 11, 2022

Phyllis Yvonne Stapler Brown was born August 31, 1954 in Athens, GA to Herman Stapler and Alice Gray Lampkins Freeman. Her family moved to Winston-Salem, NC where she was later raised by her father and stepmother, Ethel Stapler.

Phyllis attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

Her bright smile and infectious personality endeared her to so many and enabled her to prosper in every career she chose. Phyllis became a superstar with Dudley Products as a salesperson, store manager, and recruiter. She moved to Chicago to continue her outstanding work for the company for many years before moving back to Winston-Salem to work with WAIR Radio. Phyllis became a longterm dedicated employee for Piedmont Airlines (which later became US Air and then American Airlines), where she worked as a flight attendant and a recruiter. On June 20, 1996, she married the love of her life, Johnny Brown, and they built a marriage and partnership second to none.

Phyllis was loved by all, and she showered everyone she met with her love and devotion. She gained her wings on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Stapler; her brother, James Simmons; her brother, Alton Rucker; her stepmother, Ethel Stapler; and her mother, Alice Freeman.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny B. Brown of the home; sisters, Shirley Hopkins (Burnett) and Novis Scippio; brothers, Sherman Freeman, Kenneth Freeman, and Alfred Freeman, Jr. all of California; brothers, Henry Rucker, James Thomas Rucker, and sister, Deitra Deneen Stapler-Hulbert of North Carolina. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at 11:00am Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Ave, Winston-Salem, 27101. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those who cannot attend in person, services will be streamed on Russell Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Clara Rucker Tomlin, Christine Rucker Summers And Herman Rucker
Family
January 21, 2022
I am extremely saddened by this news. My brother & friend, Mr. Bobby B. Brown, please accept my most sincerest condolences during this very difficult time. I will never forget Phyllis' sweet and kind spirit and affection. She was so dear, confident and secure. She lovingly embraced me the very first time I met her on 3rd & Liberty Streets, downtown Winston-Salem, NC! God bless you as you continue to cherish the memories of your beautiful, dear wife!
Veronica L Bitting
January 20, 2022
Thank you for always bringing sunshine with you when you came to visit us. You were one of the rare people whose outward beauty only paled in comparison to your inner beauty. Heaven has gained an angel. We were blessed to be a part of your life. Love you much. To the family my heart felt sympathies.
Beatrice "ByBy" Curry
Friend
January 20, 2022
Hi Phyllis, this is Jeri as you know me. We holla at each other when I´m at Debbie´s house. It wasn´t that long ago when we last spoke. I´ll never forget how you and Johnny opened up your home to me and the 3 of us(Deb, Ron and me), you had never met me before but you treated me like I was family., now you´re gone and I´m going to miss you. I thought we´d be picking you up and taking you down to Florida this year with Debbie. I´m going to miss that. Your soul is with Jesus now.May you Rest In Peace. Johnny you have my sincerest condolences .
Jeraldine Finch
January 19, 2022
I'm going to miss you more than words can ever say Phyllis. Your laughter will be on rewind, your smile engraved in my memory. Thank you for being my dear friend. My children and I will always love you. To the family God give you strength during this time of sorrow.
Marilyn Yvonne Williams
January 19, 2022
I miss you sooo much sis. May you bring sunshine to the universe.
James T. Rucker (Thom) brother
January 18, 2022
I am going to miss you my friend
Cynthia robertson
January 18, 2022
Phyllis was such a loving and caring women! Her beauty and wonderful personality will surely be missed Gladys Wilson Atkins Class 1972
Gladys Wilson
January 17, 2022
To the family. May God give you strength and peace as you travel down this difficult road knowing that the angels have taken her to a new address on high.
Jackie Nettles Mclean
Friend
January 16, 2022
Oh man RIH. Prayers for Johnny and everyone, Pete
Prentice K Carter
January 16, 2022
May Our Dear Heavenly Father Watch over The Brown & Staple Family.
Fredrick & Fran Lewis Jr.
Friend
January 15, 2022
We pray that your family members find comfort and strength knowing the Lord is your refuge in this time of sorrow. With heartfelt sympathy.
Cynthia Huntley means / Brenda Huntley Thompson
Friend
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results