Ranald "Randy" Alexander MacDonald, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away on December 6th, 2021 after complications from Covid-19.
Randy was born on October 1st, 1943 to Joseph Neil MacDonald and Mary Irene Bagnell in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. In 1945, the family relocated to Goderich, Ontario, Canada. After Randy graduated from Goderich District Collegiate Institute, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy. While in the Navy, he was stationed on a destroyer during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After serving in the Navy, Randy became an EMT working in ambulance services and eventually owning Thames Valley Ambulance. During his time as an EMT, he met his wife, Bobbie Ann Bailey who was a student nurse at the time. The couple married on July 5th, 1967 and went on to have three children, Michael "Craig" MacDonald, Christopher MacDonald, and Jason MacDonald.
The family relocated to North Carolina in 1989, where Randy worked for Wake Forest University Police Department in the communications department until his retirement.
Randy is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Bobbie Ann MacDonald; his brothers and their spouses, Charles and Lavinia MacDonald, Rev. Joe and Barb MacDonald; sister Lily-Ann MacDonald; his children Craig MacDonald and wife Amy, Christopher MacDonald, and Jason MacDonald; his grandchildren Austin, Connor, Scarlet, Megan, and Allison MacDonald; and great-grandchild, Henry Gittings.
Mr.Mac will be greatly missed Here at Qwik lube he was a loyal customer and he will be Greatly missed Love You Man!!!!
Edwin Mert Crawford
Friend
March 15, 2022
Sorry to hear of Randy's passing. I only got to meet him twice, the last time at the MacDonald get together in Niagara Falls
Ranald Blanchard
Family
January 13, 2022
Randy was the absolute definition of devotion. He put 100% into every single thing he did at Wake Forest University and we have missed him since the day he left. I knew if I had a radio problem...call Randy. If I had a vehicle issue...call Randy. If I had a complaint...call Randy. If I just needed a father figure to lean for advice...go see Randy. Day or night...rain or shine. He was our favorite Canalien! (An inside joke about him being from Canada)
You know, there are very few people in life that come along and can change so many other lives for the better and Randy is one of those people. He was funny, smart as a whip, caring, supportive in every way and most of all he was dedicated and dependable. I could go on and on but I will leave some room for someone else.
Rest in Peace my sweet friend. There is no doubt in my mind that God was waiting with open arms for an angel like you. I love ya and missed you for quite some time and I am so, so sorry to hear you have passed.
Bobbie and family- Thank you for sharing your husband and father with all of us. Never once did he say that he couldn't help us because you would be upset. You were his source of strength and unconditional love and because of that, we all got to enjoy his company. Thank you. May God be with you....
Terri Fritts
Work
December 14, 2021
Thinking of you and your Family Bobbie Ann ... keeping you in my thoughts and prayers ... Treasure your Memories
Mary Scherbarth
Other
December 13, 2021
I knew Mr.MacDonald from the doctors office I worked in. He was a very nice man, always polite and friendly and I appreciated his kindness towards me and our staff. I send my sincere condolences and prayers to his wife and family. May he Rest In Peace.
Tammy Moore
Other
December 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Bobbie Ann. While the distance kept us apart our thoughts were never too far away! All our love during this difficult time to you and the family!
Love the Langlois Crew
Chatham, Ontario