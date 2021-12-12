Randy was the absolute definition of devotion. He put 100% into every single thing he did at Wake Forest University and we have missed him since the day he left. I knew if I had a radio problem...call Randy. If I had a vehicle issue...call Randy. If I had a complaint...call Randy. If I just needed a father figure to lean for advice...go see Randy. Day or night...rain or shine. He was our favorite Canalien! (An inside joke about him being from Canada) You know, there are very few people in life that come along and can change so many other lives for the better and Randy is one of those people. He was funny, smart as a whip, caring, supportive in every way and most of all he was dedicated and dependable. I could go on and on but I will leave some room for someone else. Rest in Peace my sweet friend. There is no doubt in my mind that God was waiting with open arms for an angel like you. I love ya and missed you for quite some time and I am so, so sorry to hear you have passed. Bobbie and family- Thank you for sharing your husband and father with all of us. Never once did he say that he couldn't help us because you would be upset. You were his source of strength and unconditional love and because of that, we all got to enjoy his company. Thank you. May God be with you....

Terri Fritts Work December 14, 2021