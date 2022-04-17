Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca Louise Fleming Blankenship
2022 - 2022
BORN
2022
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Blankenship, Rebecca Louise Fleming

May 6, 1944 - April 10, 2022

BLANKENSHIP

DANBURY

Rebecca Fleming Blankenship, 77, went home to be with her Lord Monday evening, April 11, 2022, at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes.

Rebecca was born on May 6, 1944, in Logan County, WV, to the late Wilson and Gladys Smith Fleming. She was retired from Sara Lee (Hanes Brands) with over 20 years of service. Rebecca loved doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her son, Wilson "Bubby" Arnold Blankenship.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Arnold Blankenship; 2 children, Pam Rogers (Phillip) and Frank Blankenship, Jr. (Amy); 4 grandchildren, Cathleen Blankenship (Kaleb Shoaff), Josh Blankenship (Victoria), Nikki Rogers, and Mandy Rogers; 5 great grandchildren, Aiden Lewis, Riley Shoaff, Grant Blankenship, Matthew Wright, and Marley Mitchell; 3 sisters, Kathy Bowden (Roscoe), Joann Fleming, and Gloria Cassell (Paul); daughter in law, George Blankenship; and special friends, Denise Harden and Caleb Harden.

There will be no formal services.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Blankenship family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.