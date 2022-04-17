Blankenship, Rebecca Louise Fleming
May 6, 1944 - April 10, 2022
BLANKENSHIP
DANBURY
Rebecca Fleming Blankenship, 77, went home to be with her Lord Monday evening, April 11, 2022, at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes.
Rebecca was born on May 6, 1944, in Logan County, WV, to the late Wilson and Gladys Smith Fleming. She was retired from Sara Lee (Hanes Brands) with over 20 years of service. Rebecca loved doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.
In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her son, Wilson "Bubby" Arnold Blankenship.
She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Arnold Blankenship; 2 children, Pam Rogers (Phillip) and Frank Blankenship, Jr. (Amy); 4 grandchildren, Cathleen Blankenship (Kaleb Shoaff), Josh Blankenship (Victoria), Nikki Rogers, and Mandy Rogers; 5 great grandchildren, Aiden Lewis, Riley Shoaff, Grant Blankenship, Matthew Wright, and Marley Mitchell; 3 sisters, Kathy Bowden (Roscoe), Joann Fleming, and Gloria Cassell (Paul); daughter in law, George Blankenship; and special friends, Denise Harden and Caleb Harden.
There will be no formal services.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.