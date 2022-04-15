Shuping, Robert "Bob" Fletcher
January 1, 1934 - April 13, 2022
Mr. Robert "Bob" Fletcher Shuping passed away early Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. He was born January 1, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Arthur and Mary Elizabeth Shuping. Shortly after graduating high school Bob joined the Army to serve his country. On May 23, 1959 he married the love of his life, Jean Embler. In 1990 he retired from a long career as a supervisor at R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem. Retirement didn't slow him down; he stayed busy throughout the years working several jobs. He was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for many years.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, AJ Shuping, Jack Shuping, and Bill Shuping; and sister, Jane Corriher. Margaret Rae Shuping, who raised Bob like a son, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Embler Shuping--they would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this May; two children, Beth Tedder (Tony) and Robert Fletcher Shuping Jr. (Traci); four grandchildren, Michael Tedder, Mary Tedder, Fletcher Shuping, and Maxwell Shuping; sisters, Leda Belk, Susan Linn, and Mary Picking; brothers, Dick Shuping, Tom Shuping, and Romas Shuping.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. The reverend Lonnie Pittman will be officiating with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Bermuda Village and Trellis Supportive Care for their excellent and attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Tabor UMC. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.