Ivester, Robin Howard
November 18, 1965 - December 7, 2021
Robin Howard Ivester died Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, from coronavirus complications. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Howard, in October 1995. Robin was born November 18, 1965, in Decatur, Georgia.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Howard; her three children: Trevor, Lindsay, and Rachel; and four grandchildren: Bentley, Eli, Hadley, and Violet. She also enjoyed her extended family: Gabrielle, Stella, Jet, Sawyer, and Bryson.
Robin was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Music helped her deal with the pain she suffered; she will be missed greatly by all those who loved her and shared her life. There will be a memorial service on Friday, December 17th at 2:00 pm at United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.