Robin Howard Ivester
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Ivester, Robin Howard

November 18, 1965 - December 7, 2021

Robin Howard Ivester died Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, from coronavirus complications. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Howard, in October 1995. Robin was born November 18, 1965, in Decatur, Georgia.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia Howard; her three children: Trevor, Lindsay, and Rachel; and four grandchildren: Bentley, Eli, Hadley, and Violet. She also enjoyed her extended family: Gabrielle, Stella, Jet, Sawyer, and Bryson.

Robin was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Music helped her deal with the pain she suffered; she will be missed greatly by all those who loved her and shared her life. There will be a memorial service on Friday, December 17th at 2:00 pm at United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
United Baptist Church
5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
United Baptist Church
5815 Murray Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
I will miss you everyday for the rest of my life. You were the best mother in law a girl could have. The best grandma to all the children. A soul sister, a best friend, a kindred spirit.... fly high my love until we meet again.
Gabrielle Hendren
Family
December 17, 2021
She was a very sweet beautiful woman whom I had the pleasure to know. We lived in the same neighborhood and went to the same schools. Always a friendly person. My condolences to the Family.
Del Schumaker
School
December 14, 2021
