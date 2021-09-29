Winston-Salem - Ms. Rose Edwards Legrand, 63, passed away September 26, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-6:00pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Thursday, September 30, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
Praying for Rose's family, my heart and love is with you all during your time of grief. Rose and I met about 15 years ago and became immediate friends. Her loving spirit will be missed and I'll always hold our friendship in my heart. Rest in Heaven Rose.
sonia scott
September 30, 2021
The Barringer family from Columbus, Ohio , send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Legrand family. May God have his wings of love around the family during this difficult time. We love you all.
The Barringers,
Jerome, Nadine, Ayanna, Alesia, JerJuan, and Derrick.
The Barringers
September 29, 2021
Dear Alvah and Family, Please know that you have our heartfelt sympathy and prayers now and in the days to come. We will truly miss Rose as she was truly a blessing to us in so many ways. May God's Comfort and Peace be with you now and always. Rest on High Sister Rose you will be truly missed. Love the Simmonds Family
Anthony, Lisa & Caserah Simmonds
September 29, 2021
Alvah Hayes And Family. May God's Grace And Peace Be With You. We Are Praying For You And Your Family. We Love You Shari,Evie, Eddie, Eric And Family. Alvah It's Was So Nice To Know Rose God Bless