Silvano Calzolari
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Calzolari, Silvano

April 30, 1947 - March 24, 2021

Silvano Calzolari, 73, died very peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home. A service will be held at Rural Hall Christian Church at 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC, on Sunday, March 28th at 2:00 pm. The family will be available after the service. Please note that mask-wearing is optional.

Silvano was born in Bologna, Italy, to Enrico Calzolari and Ada Spisni, on April 30, 1947. He began working at a young age for G.D Bologna and enjoyed a long employment there, retiring in 1998.

In 1986, his work with G.D Bologna brought him to Winston-Salem on assignment and subsequently met his wife, Kay Goforth. To say that their meeting was "love at first sight" would be to say that, that is exactly what happened. Through 35 years together they endured some rough spots coupled with the happiest of times.

Silvano enjoyed the game of golf as much as anyone and even when his health began to fail in March, 2018, he never complained, just kept the TV on the Golf Channel. He was hard-headed but also had a very playful side. Silvano was a dedicated member of Rural Hall Christian Church and cherished his friendship with Pastor Wesley McCarter.

Silvano was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Claudia Calzolari. He is survived by his doting wife, Kay, his brother Giancarlo (Teresa) Calzolari and niece Simona Calzolari Loi of Casalecchio di Reno, Italy. His mother-in-law, Delma Goforth of Pfafftown, sister-in-law Lynn (Nicky) Browder of King, niece Charla Haley-Caudle of Mt. Airy, and nephew Josh Haley of Wilmington. And of course, countless golfing buddies and friends.

Silvano had exceptional medical care provided by Dr. Bayard Powell and Dr. Ryan Woods at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Their compassion and concern for him has been unmatched.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations in Silvano's memory to the Rural Hall Christian Church, PO Box 146, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Rural Hall Christian Church
280 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Silvano. He was a wonderful man. My prayers are with the family. May God bless you all
Shelby Burrow
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Silvano passing, he was a good man we enjoyed working for him at Long Creek. Prayers for the family
Cindy,Tony and David Ivey
March 26, 2021
