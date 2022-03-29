Menu
Steve Wise
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
Wise, Steve

July 8, 1954 - March 18, 2022

Steven Jay Wise, 67, of Kannapolis, NC. passed away on March 18, 2022, following a period of declining health. Steve was born July 8, 1954, in Rowan County, the son of Jay V. Wise of Winston-Salem and the late Barbara T. Wise.

Winston-Salem was home to Steve in his early years, graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School in 1972. He continued his studies and received his BS Degree in Speech Communications/Minor in English from Appalachian State University in 1979. His interest in journalism and broadcasting led him to employment opportunities with WXII, Piedmont Airlines, and various positions in the Security field. Steve made his permanent home in Kannapolis, NC, where his parents grew up and his family resided. Although humble and quiet about it, he was a gifted writer and artist. He had a passion for music and history and collected impressive memorabilia throughout his lifetime.

Steve is survived by his father, Jay V. Wise of Winston-Salem, sisters Sandra (Johnny) Suggs, Clemmons, NC., Karen (Robin) Helms, Huntersville, NC, nephew Jake (Sheila) Helms, and nieces Taylor (Nathan) Stamey, Kelsey (Garrett) Robinson, and Megan Suggs.

The family would like to thank James Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC for their compassion and care for Steve and the family during this difficult time.

In accordance with Steve's wishes, services will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.

James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville NC 28078
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.
johnny just told my son that Steve passed away. I am so sorry. we haven't kept in touch for awhile. the obituary also told me of Barbara"s passing as well. I didn't know of that. my condolences
Dave moser
March 22, 2022
