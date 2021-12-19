Milner, III, Dr. Thomas Hamilton
February 9, 1942 - December 4, 2021
Dr. Thomas Hamilton Milner III passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2021 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC. Tommy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 9th, 1942 to the late Thomas H. Milner, Jr and Agnes White Milner. Dr. Milner graduated from Athens High School in 1960, graduated from the University of Georgia in 1964 and then graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1968. Following school Tommy moved to Winston-Salem and completed his Residency in Radiology at Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. Dr. Milner served in the U.S. Air Force as a Major at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center.
Tommy's professional success was the sum of many of his traits. Most importantly he was a hard worker, always able to tune out distractions and focus on the task at hand., a trait that has been passed down to two generations of Milners. He was top of his class from grade school through residency. He always put his patients first and would use this philosophy to leave an indelible legacy in the Radiology department of Novant Health. Tommy loved the game of golf. Applying that same focus and determination, he enjoyed playing in tournaments at Forsyth Country Club and Linville Golf Club. He traveled the world with friends, playing golf at some of the most popular and beautiful courses. Always the road warrior, Tommy was ready to travel. Whether a big trip with Geri or a "down and back" in one day to see the Dawgs play football on a Saturday in Athens, Tommy was always in the driver's seat. He loved fine wine and great food. He loved the University of Georgia. Most of all he loved Geri and his family. His smile and laughter were infectious. He was a great storyteller, especially when Julia and Gilbert were in the room. Tommy stayed positive throughout his journey with Alzheimer's and his final days were spent hearing stories and laughing with family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and Sidney Tidwell Milner, loving mother to Buddy, Brad and John. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Geri Manning Milner, three sons: Thomas H. Milner IV (Buddy) and wife Wendy, Gilbert Bradshaw Milner (Brad) and John Tidwell Milner, daughters-in-law, Stacey Milner and Trish Milner; seven grandchildren: Thomas H. Milner V (Quinn), James Milner, Lily Milner, Sidney Milner, Owen Milner, Bradshaw Milner, and Buckley Milner. He is also survived by his brother, Gilbert Milner and wife Beth and sister Julia Taylor and husband Chris; nieces Katie Milner and Anne Hamilton Taylor; nephew Christian Taylor and wife Anna; brother-in-law Marcus Manning and extended family Wesley Woodall and wife Mary Kathryn and their children Brett Milner Woodall and Olivia Foy Woodall.
The family would like to thank the staff in Arborview at Arbor Acres Retirement Community who lovingly cared for Tommy as well as private caregivers Liz Leonard and Adam Killingsworth who walked the journey with Tommy and Trellis Supportive Care who lovingly cared for him in his final days.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on January 8, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A reception will immediately follow at Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Memorials may be made through Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or the Athens YMCA, 915 Hawthorne Ave, Athens, GA 30606. Online condolences may be made through https://www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.