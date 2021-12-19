Geri, I was so sorry to hear about Tom. I remember him fondly and the love he had for you. I was playing to come to the service, but something came up. John catered our 50th wedding anniversary in August. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I know he dearly loved UGA. Our daughter Mandy got her Masters there. Cherish the time you had with him for he will always be in you heart Remember God loves us, someone to love He just lends us

Bobbie Reichert Work January 9, 2022