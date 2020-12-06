Menu
Sensabaugh, Wanda Rhea Haun

May 9, 1937 - December 1, 2020

Mrs. Wanda Rhea Haun Sensabaugh, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on May 9, 1937 to the late Vernon Pascal Haun and Virgie Tunnell Haun.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Haun Mounger. Surviving are her husband, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV; two daughters, Sharon Joyce Sensabaugh and Lettitia Sensabaugh Iruela; son, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh V (Marilyn); and grandchildren, Megan Marie D'Allura, Daniel Clayton Young (Gena), Kristen Rhae D'Allura, and Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh VI.

Wanda will be remembered for her caring, generous spirit and abundant creativity. She had a lifelong passion for sewing and donated her time and talent to make garment protectors for local nursing homes, baby blankets for Ronald McDonald House and many other items for various charities. She created beautiful old world style or "memory" Santa Clauses for her family and friends using heirloom pieces. Together Wanda and her husband Jack, combined their talents to create unique decorative birdhouses that found homes all over the US and overseas. Wanda's love and vitality was treasured by her family. She will be deeply missed by all of us who loved her and many others who knew her only briefly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to AARF, 311 Harvey St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Very sorry, Jack. A very nice lady. Always a smile and a friendly greeting.
Dave Orrell
December 6, 2020
Wanda was a good friend. I will really miss her.
JoLynn Johnson
December 6, 2020