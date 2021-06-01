Menu
William "Bill" Cook
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Cook, William "Bill"

June 26, 1930 - May 29, 2021

Mr. William G. Cook, known as Bill to family and friends, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, while in the care of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem. Bill was born June 26, 1930, and raised on top of the Beech Mountains, Elk Park, NC. Bill's career with Piedmont Sheet Metal Company began in 1947 and until a month ago, still came in every morning for a couple of hours. He would make the office staff coffee, bring them cookies, talk with the guys before sending them out to install systems, sneak Stella, the office golden doodle "guard dog" treats, hug the ladies in the office before returning home to plow the garden, plant flowers or watch Bonanza. Anyone that knew Bill had the utmost respect for him. A contractor's comment to one of his daughters after hearing of his passing was, "I will always remember him and his inspirational life story." His life was quite the journey. He did what he did, and no one knew how many lives he touched. A man of integrity, the most honest man we knew, a man that worked in silence because he did not want, nor desire, recognition for his good deeds. HUMBLE! He brought new meaning to the word humble. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 70 years, Florence Parlier Cook; his parents, Lance and Nell Cook; sister, Clarice; and brother, Luther. Surviving are his children, Larry Cook (Wanda), Kathy Chapman (Donnie), Connie Miller (Gordon), Karen Lanier (Phil), and Pam McDowell (Kent); his grandchildren whom he was so proud of, Barry, Dawn, Teressa, Matthew, Wendy, Nick, Brad, Amy, Sarah, and Grace; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Ted; sister, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Mark Reed officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family wants to thank Dr. Stephen Hux and his staff at Arcadia Family Practice for over 30 years of attentive and genuine care. Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to Rosemont Baptist Church Food Pantry, 415 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Cook family. My Dad, Pat Estep and Bill were always great friends. Bill was so humble and one of the best. We lost my Dad on June 1st. Our prayers are with you all.
Michele Estep
Friend
June 3, 2021
He was a great person he will be missed
Bruce Flynt
Work
June 1, 2021
Connie and family, Having a son and son-law that works for PSM and knowing this man for years, I know he had a lot to do with their demeanor and personality. He will surely be missed.
Gene Spease
June 1, 2021
To Connie and all the family. I was very saddened to hear of Bill's passing. I thought the world of him and count it a privilege to have known him(even if for only a short time). I pray that the Lord will bless you all and give you comfort in the days to come. God bless you all.
Rickey Carter and family
Work
June 1, 2021
Connie is Becky Miller and I just want you to know I'm so sad for you but what a beautiful Legacy your daddy left behind. I'm praying for you for peace and comfort and it sounds like you were raised and loved by a remarkable man who clearly knew who he belong to. A Son of God indeed! Love and peace and prayers going over all of you right now.
Rebecca Y Miller
June 1, 2021
Connie, you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers. Your Dad was truly one of the Good Guys! May your memories help heal your heart.
Linda and Bob Alexander
Friend
June 1, 2021
Bill was always a nice and kind man who loved the Lord and his wife and family. He treated everyone fair. May the good Lord be with the family at this time. David and Susie Groce
David & Susie Groce
Family
June 1, 2021
Great man
Chris Lewis
Work
June 1, 2021
Bill was the finest man I ever had the pleasure of knowing. Working for him, playing softball for Piedmont Sheet Metal for a number of years is one of the my fondest memories. God has called home a wonderful man.
John Blanton
Other
June 1, 2021
