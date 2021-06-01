Cook, William "Bill"
June 26, 1930 - May 29, 2021
Mr. William G. Cook, known as Bill to family and friends, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, while in the care of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem. Bill was born June 26, 1930, and raised on top of the Beech Mountains, Elk Park, NC. Bill's career with Piedmont Sheet Metal Company began in 1947 and until a month ago, still came in every morning for a couple of hours. He would make the office staff coffee, bring them cookies, talk with the guys before sending them out to install systems, sneak Stella, the office golden doodle "guard dog" treats, hug the ladies in the office before returning home to plow the garden, plant flowers or watch Bonanza. Anyone that knew Bill had the utmost respect for him. A contractor's comment to one of his daughters after hearing of his passing was, "I will always remember him and his inspirational life story." His life was quite the journey. He did what he did, and no one knew how many lives he touched. A man of integrity, the most honest man we knew, a man that worked in silence because he did not want, nor desire, recognition for his good deeds. HUMBLE! He brought new meaning to the word humble. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 70 years, Florence Parlier Cook; his parents, Lance and Nell Cook; sister, Clarice; and brother, Luther. Surviving are his children, Larry Cook (Wanda), Kathy Chapman (Donnie), Connie Miller (Gordon), Karen Lanier (Phil), and Pam McDowell (Kent); his grandchildren whom he was so proud of, Barry, Dawn, Teressa, Matthew, Wendy, Nick, Brad, Amy, Sarah, and Grace; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Ted; sister, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Mark Reed officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family wants to thank Dr. Stephen Hux and his staff at Arcadia Family Practice for over 30 years of attentive and genuine care. Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to Rosemont Baptist Church Food Pantry, 415 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
