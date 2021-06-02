Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William H. "Bill" Ellison
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Reynolds High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Ellison, William "Bill" H.

July 11, 1947 - May 31, 2021

William "Bill" H. Ellison, Jr., 73, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on July 11, 1947 in Winston-Salem to William H. Ellison, Sr. and Louise Culler Ellison. Bill graduated from Reynolds High School and attended UNC Chapel Hill. He worked for his family's business, Quality Cleaners, for many years. Bill grew up as a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, then later became a member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church; he was very active in Sunday School and the Men's Fellowship. He was always there for church chicken pie making and blood drives. During the pandemic, he was a big part in helping with food collections for those in need. Bill loved volunteering weekly at Sunnyside Ministry. He was a generous person who gave faithfully to many organizations. Bill was an avid UNC fan and always enjoyed watching sports. He was a very loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sister, Martha Johnson; niece, Betsy Allred (Val); great-nephew, Conner Allred; and numerous friends and church family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church with Rev. John D. Rights officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church
NC
Jun
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heartfelt condolences to all Bill's family.
Nancy Ripple Donald
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results