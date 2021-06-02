Ellison, William "Bill" H.
July 11, 1947 - May 31, 2021
William "Bill" H. Ellison, Jr., 73, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on July 11, 1947 in Winston-Salem to William H. Ellison, Sr. and Louise Culler Ellison. Bill graduated from Reynolds High School and attended UNC Chapel Hill. He worked for his family's business, Quality Cleaners, for many years. Bill grew up as a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, then later became a member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church; he was very active in Sunday School and the Men's Fellowship. He was always there for church chicken pie making and blood drives. During the pandemic, he was a big part in helping with food collections for those in need. Bill loved volunteering weekly at Sunnyside Ministry. He was a generous person who gave faithfully to many organizations. Bill was an avid UNC fan and always enjoyed watching sports. He was a very loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sister, Martha Johnson; niece, Betsy Allred (Val); great-nephew, Conner Allred; and numerous friends and church family. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church with Rev. John D. Rights officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.