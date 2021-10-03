Ogburn, William Masten
William "Bill" Masten Ogburn, 79, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte.
He was born on July 2, 1942, in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Billy and Leo Jones Ogburn. Mr. Ogburn received his bachelor of science degree from Wake Forest University. He was retired vice president of service and marketing at Duke Power. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mooresville, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Baptist Men. Mr. Ogburn formerly served on the Town of Mooresville Planning Board and was a Rotarian in Winston-Salem and Greenville, SC. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, horseback riding, and being outside working in his yard.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Slate Ogburn; children, Emily Givens (Peter), Anna Wexler (Seth), William Ogburn, Jr. (Samantha), John Ogburn (Lindsay), Elizabeth Floyd (Richard); brother, David Ogburn (Vicki); and grandchildren, Grace-Holland, Savannah, Asher, Eliana, Levi, Naomi, Henry, and Charlie.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4 from 12:30-2:00 PM with a service following at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Cloninger, Jr. and Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ogburn family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.