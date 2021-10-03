Menu
William Masten Ogburn
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Ogburn, William Masten

William "Bill" Masten Ogburn, 79, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte.

He was born on July 2, 1942, in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Billy and Leo Jones Ogburn. Mr. Ogburn received his bachelor of science degree from Wake Forest University. He was retired vice president of service and marketing at Duke Power. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mooresville, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Baptist Men. Mr. Ogburn formerly served on the Town of Mooresville Planning Board and was a Rotarian in Winston-Salem and Greenville, SC. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, horseback riding, and being outside working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Slate Ogburn; children, Emily Givens (Peter), Anna Wexler (Seth), William Ogburn, Jr. (Samantha), John Ogburn (Lindsay), Elizabeth Floyd (Richard); brother, David Ogburn (Vicki); and grandchildren, Grace-Holland, Savannah, Asher, Eliana, Levi, Naomi, Henry, and Charlie.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4 from 12:30-2:00 PM with a service following at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Cloninger, Jr. and Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ogburn family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC
Oct
4
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I was shocked when I read Brenda's Christmas card to find that Bill had passed. My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda and the family as they grieve the loss of an amazing husband, father, and friend. I like many others will treasure the memories I have with Bill. He made a mark on my heart will last forever. I am so sorry I did not know he passed, before now. I can hear him saying, "Top of The Morning" to anyone he met or passed ... Always greeting everyone .... ! May he rest in peace!
Raymond & Rose Warden
Friend
December 23, 2021
What a life well-lived! He was such a kind, loving man. And how blessed he was to have shared that life with such a wonderful friend and wife! We love you guys.
Jim and Susan (Hauser) Horton
Friend
October 7, 2021
We totally agree with Chloe about the good times shared at the tennis matches Chloe and Elizabeth played. John and I will always remember Bill´s greeting `Top `o the day!´ as his way of sharing the joy! We´ll be thinking of you, Brenda and your lovely family.
John and Toni Umstead
Friend
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! I will always remember Mr. Ogburn´s smiling face at our tennis matches - always so positive - such a bright light! Sending prayers and loving thoughts to all of y´all.
Chloë Umstead
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Bill was a joy to get know. He will always be remembered in my heart. I am praying for you Brenda and the girls. Much love.
Tina Vargo
Work
October 3, 2021
Brenda and family, My sincere condolences at this time.
Larry R Shouse
Family
October 3, 2021
