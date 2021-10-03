I was shocked when I read Brenda's Christmas card to find that Bill had passed. My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda and the family as they grieve the loss of an amazing husband, father, and friend. I like many others will treasure the memories I have with Bill. He made a mark on my heart will last forever. I am so sorry I did not know he passed, before now. I can hear him saying, "Top of The Morning" to anyone he met or passed ... Always greeting everyone .... ! May he rest in peace!

Raymond & Rose Warden Friend December 23, 2021