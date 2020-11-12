Sitas, Charlene Mae

NEW LISBON - Charlene Mae Sitas, 80, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at home with her husband and family at her side.

She was born April 8, 1940, in Mosinee, Wis., to Earl and Nora (Beyer) Patton. Charlene was baptized, confirmed, and finished her life in the Christian faith. She married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Sitas, Jr., and together they ran a business and raised a family. She loved the outdoors, especially walking in the woods. She was always teaching her grandchildren about God's earth: how to live off it and how to take care of it. Charlene also enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, and cooking for family. Most of all she loved having her family around her.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Chuck; seven children, Kim (Bruce) Denton, Mauston, Wis., Teri Arndt, Waupun, Wis., Kirt LaBarge, Panama City, Fla., Brian (Cindy) LaBarge, Pound, Wis., Susan (Kim) Lebich, Panama City, Fla., Calvin (Kristi) LaBarge, Lake Mary, Fla., and Jody (Richard) Pamperin, La Crosse, Wis.; seventeen grandchildren, Jason (Lori), Jarrod (Kristen), Jacob (Erin), Melissa (Jason), Chad, Stormian, Austin, Seth (Lisa), Jordan, Nathan (Sarah Beth), Zoie, Cortney (Jessica), Nicholas (Elizabeth), Michael (Taylor), Matthew, Isaiah, and Nehemiah; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Earl (Norman) junior, Kenneth, and Edwin; and one sister, Eleanor.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care for all their tender care and support.

The family is planning a private gathering in the future.

"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord." "Yes," says the Spirit, "for they will rest from their labors and their deeds will follow them." (Rev. 14:13)

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884