Montgomery, Frederick J. "Fred"

REEDSBURG - Frederick J. "Fred" Montgomery, age 88, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph H. and Jean E. (Wynn) Montgomery. He worked for the Great Lakes Steel Mill in Detroit before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960. Fred was stationed at Truax Field in Madison when he met his wife, Eleanor Held. They were married on Aug. 22, 1953, and had three children. In 1956, they bought Schulze's Tavern, which they operated for 64 years. Fred was a longtime member of the Reedsburg American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, George and Clara Held; brothers, James and Dennis; a sister, Gail Hicks; brothers-in-law, Dwayne Greer and Gilbert Held; and sister-in-law, Carol Held.

Fred is survived by his wife, Ellie; children, Ken (Becky) Montgomery of Titusville, Fla., Bonnie (Jerry) Antoine of Reedsburg, and Steve (Shelly) Montgomery of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Bryan Antoine, Jason (Wendy) Antoine, Kayla (Justin) Wilson, and Erik (Shaina) Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Marshall Antoine, Everett Wilson, an Selah Montgomery; sisters, Ann Marie and JoAnne; sisters-in-law, Sue Montgomery, Karen Montgomery, and Annette Greer; his special girls, Trix, Jaws, Jane, Jamie, and Kim; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating.

Burial with military honors were made in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Reedsburg. A public memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.