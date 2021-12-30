Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Kerr
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Kerr, Doris

MAYVILLE - Doris Irma Kerr passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville, Wis.

Visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, Horicon, Wis., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Daniel J. Seehafer officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Horicon, Wis.

Doris was born on Aug. 27, 1931, in the town of Burnett, Wis., to Elkert and Irma (Klemp) Maaske. She was a graduate of Horicon High School with the class of 1949.

Doris was united in marriage to Lawrence F. Bogenschneider on Oct. 18, 1949. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1971. On Dec. 8, 1974, she was united in marriage to Russell Kerr at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Doris was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

She loved working on her flower gardens, going to rummage sales, reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, volunteering at Bethesda Lutheran Store in Horicon, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren. Doris retired from John Deere Horicon Works after 25 years of service.

Doris is survived by her children, Steven (Luann) Bogenschneider of Horicon, Dale (Tania) Bogenschneider of Charlotte, N.C., Larry (Nancy) Bogenschneider of Mayville and stepson, Dennis Kerr of Horicon; her grandchildren, Andrea (Evan) Merkes, Tyler (Hollie) Bogenschneider, Jay (Katelyn) Bogenschneider, Shana (Brandon) Ward, Krista Bogenschneider, and Corey (Blythe Rowe) Bogenschneider; 11 great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Dianne Witte and Debbie (Terry) Bauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lawrence Bogenschneider; her second husband, Russell Kerr; a sister, Eileen Witte; and brother-in-law, Harvey Witte of Burnett, Wis.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church (Horicon)
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Jan
4
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church (Horicon)
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We all loved Doris. I especially treasure the time that included my parents, Don and Ferne. They were the best of friends and I'm certain they are gathered in heaven sharing fabulous stories and sharing laughter galore. My deepest condolences to the family. We are holding you near in our heart during this difficult time. Much love.
Vicky Medlock
Family
January 3, 2022
"Our deepest sympathy to Steve, Dale, Larry and their families with the passing of your mom, Doris. Cherish all those memories and keep them close to your heart. I have memories of the fun we had at your place in Horicon or at our farm near Fall River. Prayers to all to find His Comfort at this time! Sorry, we will not be able to attend the funeral but our thoughts will be with all of you. With our love!"
Linda and Rich Ladwig (Kopplin)
Family
January 3, 2022
My Prayers and Thoughts are with you all during this difficult time. I had the pleasure to work with Doris at John Deere many years ago. We shared a lot of laughs over the years. Dale-(Boge), it was so nice running into to you and your mom a few years ago when we were able to visit and share some laughs. May all the loving memories of Doris comfort your family now and in the future. God Bless you All.
Kathy Sertich
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother. Prayers to all during this difficult time.
Sheryl Kern
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results